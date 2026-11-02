State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here

2 November 2026, 09:00

State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here
State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

State Fayre is back for 2027!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shania Twain has just been announced as one of the headliners for State Fayre 2027.

The 'You're Still The One' singer will take to the stage on the second day of the Rock, Country, Folk, and Americana-inspired event at Hylands Park in Essex from June 18 to June 20.

And we're so excited to announce that Smooth Country and Global Player are the Official Media Partner of the event.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about State Fayre 2027, including how to get tickets.

When will Shania Twain perform at State Fayre 2027?
When will Shania Twain perform at State Fayre 2027? Picture: State Fayre

When will Shania Twain perform at State Fayre 2027?

Shania Twain will headline the second day of State Fayre on Saturday, June 19.

Other headliners are yet to be announced – stay tuned!

And you could be in with a chance of winning tickets to see Shania at the festival, thanks to Smooth Country. Listen all week, between 10am and 1pm, to find out how to enter.

Inside Shania Twain’s greatest music videos: The singer reflects on her biggest hits

How can I get tickets to State Fayre 2027, and when do they go on sale?

Tickes for State Fayre 2027 go on sale Friday, November 6.

You can purchase tickets through the official State Fayre website here, including weekend camping tickets, weekend non-camping tickets, and weekend camping plus early entry tickets.

Where does State Fayre take place?

State Fayre festival takes place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex (full address: Hylands Park, London Rd, Chelmsford, CM2 8WQ).

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Shania Twain

Alexandra Kay UK tour dates

Alexandra Kay announces UK tour dates for 2027! Venues and how to get tickets

Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets

Cody Johnson's UK & Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

C2C Country To Country 2027: Riley Green, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll to headline

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Julian Lennon was left out of his father John's will, so had to buy back his own childhood mementos from auctions.

Julian Lennon had to buy back dad John’s belongings after being written out of The Beatles icon's will

John Lennon

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Part 2: Jaafar Jackson is eager to reprise his role as the King of Pop

Michael Jackson

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Music

Rod Stewart live in Las Vegas

Rod Stewart announces his last ever UK tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets for The Final Encore

Rod Stewart

Prince gave fans more than they bargained for with a cheeky surprise during his performance at the 1991 MTV VMA's. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

When Prince gave fans a cheeky surprise at steamy MTV VMA concert in 1991

Prince

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper