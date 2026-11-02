State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here

State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

State Fayre is back for 2027!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shania Twain has just been announced as one of the headliners for State Fayre 2027.

The 'You're Still The One' singer will take to the stage on the second day of the Rock, Country, Folk, and Americana-inspired event at Hylands Park in Essex from June 18 to June 20.

And we're so excited to announce that Smooth Country and Global Player are the Official Media Partner of the event.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about State Fayre 2027, including how to get tickets.

When will Shania Twain perform at State Fayre 2027? Picture: State Fayre

When will Shania Twain perform at State Fayre 2027?

Shania Twain will headline the second day of State Fayre on Saturday, June 19.

Other headliners are yet to be announced – stay tuned!

And you could be in with a chance of winning tickets to see Shania at the festival, thanks to Smooth Country. Listen all week, between 10am and 1pm, to find out how to enter.

Inside Shania Twain’s greatest music videos: The singer reflects on her biggest hits

How can I get tickets to State Fayre 2027, and when do they go on sale?

Tickes for State Fayre 2027 go on sale Friday, November 6.

You can purchase tickets through the official State Fayre website here, including weekend camping tickets, weekend non-camping tickets, and weekend camping plus early entry tickets.

Where does State Fayre take place?

State Fayre festival takes place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex (full address: Hylands Park, London Rd, Chelmsford, CM2 8WQ).