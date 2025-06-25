Country Taylor is back!? Taylor Swift and Kane Brown unite for surprise Nashville duet

25 June 2025, 10:32

Taylor Swift performing
Taylor Swift has sparked rumours she is returning to her country music origins. Picture: TikTok

By Hannah Watkin

Could this be a sign Taylor is preparing to announce her release of debut, Taylor’s Version?

Taylor Swift fans were in for a treat on Tuesday (June 24) when the global superstar made a surprise appearance at an intimate Nashville-based gig.

The ‘Love Story’ singer performed an acoustic version of her hit single ‘Shake It Off’ alongside ‘Thank God’ star Kane Brown, a cover which has led some to speculate she may be soft-launching a return to her country roots.

Taylor and Kane were performing to crowds who were gathered for a party celebrating her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight End University.

Watch a fan captured video of Taylor's concert below:

A three-day training summit, Travis set up the event with his NFL friends George Kittle and Greg Olsen in 2021 as a means of helping tight end players from across the league to train and network with each other.

Taylor’s appearance at the event alongside other performers including Kane, Luke Combs and Graham Barham was completely unexpected.

While the 35-year-old star had happily been spotted attending the event with Travis earlier, there was no hint that she would be heading to the stage to perform until she appeared to sing ‘Shake It Off’.

Addressing the crowd after taking to the stage, fan videos from the night reveal Taylor introduced her performance by teasing: “We were up there having some drinks, and we were thinking: ‘How loud can this place get?’”

Taylor’s performance was so impromptu, she even had to borrow her guitar from Chase Rice for the song!

That guitar, along with her black dress and boots look was also what led enthusiastic ‘Country Taylor’ fans to reminisce about the singer’s history in the home of country.

The evening marked the singer’s first performance since she announced that she had successfully reclaimed ownership of her masters May 2025.

In that announcement, Taylor confirmed that she has re-recorded her self-titled (and very country) debut album, and that it as well as her sixth album Reputation will likely get their chance “to re-emerge when the time is right.”

But unlike with her previous album re-recordings, these returns – “if” they happen –“won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have” but just “a celebration” of her past eras of music making.

