The Long Road Festival 2026: Latest line-up news as more stars announced

More artists have been announced for The Long Road Fest! Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

More artists have been announced for the UK’s largest outdoor Country, Americana and Roots festival.

14-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Steve Earle, and breakout Canadian country star Josh Ross are just some of the latest artists added to The Long Road Festival 2026’s line-up.

They will join other acts at the August festival including Bailey Zimmerman, who is headlining Saturday night.

For Emmylou, The Long Road Festival will mark the end of her European Farewell Tour, meanwhile the festival will be Josh Ross’ first UK festival appearance.

Other acts so far announced for The Long Road Festival 2026 include Jim Lauderdale, Shakey Graves, The Felice Brothers, Uncle Lucius, Striking Matches, Oliver Hazard and The 502s.

The Long Road Festival has unveiled more acts for 2026's festival. Picture: Press Release

The festival will also feature performances from Anne Wilson, Dylan Earl, Horsebath, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Ken Pomeroy, Lily Fitts, Mia Kelly, Noah James, Rosalie Cunningham, Sarah Jane Scouten, Slow Motion Cowboys, and Zandi Holup.

Kezia Gill, The Hanging Stars, Rose Betts, Trevor Moss & Hanna-Lou and Liam Price will also be in the spotlight as great British country acts performing at the festival.

Baylen Leonard, the festival's co-founder, said of the announcement: “Every year, The Long Road feels a little more like home, and 2026 is already shaping up to be one of our biggest yet...

“It’s a joy and honour to welcome Emmylou Harris on her European Farewell Tour – a once‑in‑a‑lifetime chance to celebrate one of the genre’s most important voices.

Festival fans at last year's The Long Road Fest. Picture: Press Release

“Icons like Steve Earle and rising stars such as Josh Ross capture exactly what The Long Road is all about: legendary storytellers sharing the stage with the next generation.”

The Long Road is the UK’s biggest outdoor Country, Americana and Roots festival.

Set in the grounds of Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall, the festival takes place over the August bank holiday weekend (August 27-30).

The festival’s Friday and Sunday headliners plus more acts for the four-day event’s "strongest line up yet” will be announced in the future.

For tickets to The Long Road 2026, visit: thelongroad.com/tickets

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Day tickets, Weekend General and High Falootin’ VIP tickets, Family & Group tickets, General and Premium camping, Live-in Vehicle, Pitch & Park, and Glamping packages are on sale now.