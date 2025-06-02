Tim McGraw joined by his three adoring daughters for emotional live performance – watch here!

2 June 2025, 13:41

Tim McGraw on stage smiling and hugging his three daughters
Tim McGraw was joined by his grown-up daughters on stage on Saturday (May 31). Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Something Like That’ singer and his wife Faith Hill share three daughters: Gracie, Audrey and Maggie McGraw.

Tim McGraw surprised audiences at his Music City Rodeo show on Saturday (May 31) when he brought out his three daughters to sing with him on stage.

Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26 and Audrey, 23, came out to join their father during his performance at the new Nashville-based festival.

It was an emotional moment for the family, as they performed Tim’s 2007 song ‘Last Dollar (Fly Away)' 18 years on from when his daughters had first appeared on the track as children.

Tim McGraw - The Last Dollar (Fly Away) (Official Music Video)

Tim McGraw's daughters joining his on stage at his Music City Rodeo performance.
Tim McGraw's daughters joining his on stage at his Music City Rodeo performance. Picture: visitmusiccity TikTok

“They’re not as young as they used to be,” The Tennessean reports the 58-year-old musician and proud father reflected when the women took to the stage.

The performance was a fully-fledged family occasion, as the song’s producer Byron Gallimore’s daughters Sophia, Ella Rose and Evangeline all also took to the stage to harmonise as well.

Several fan-captured videos posted to social media sites, including Instagram and TikTok, capture Tim’s daughters welling up as they watch a clip of them singing the song as children.

Tim and his wife (fellow country superstar Faith Hill)’s oldest daughter Gracie has taken after the family’s musical roots and is now pursuing a career in acting and singing.

She has starred in TV shows such as If Loving You Is Wrong, and her proud parents were recently spotted in the audience watching her perform on stage in The Great War & The Great Gatsby at New York’s famous Carnegie Hall.

Maggie McGraw has kept more out of the spotlight since graduating from Stanford University in 2021.

Meanwhile, youngest daughter Audrey is also in pursuing an entertainment career, recently releasing her first original music track: 'Thunder'.

She also starred in her dad’s 2021 music video for ‘7500 OBO’ and has posted videos of herself singing and playing piano to her social media in the past.

Tim is currently working on his seventeenth solo studio album, a song from which – ‘King of the Rodeo’ – he performed at Music City Rodeo on Saturday night.

See more Latest Country Music News

