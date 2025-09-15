Win Grand Ole Opry: Live in London Royal Albert Hall tickets with Smooth Country!

15 September 2025, 09:26 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 10:09

Win Opry 100: Live in London Royal Albert Hall tickets with Smooth Country!
By Sian Hamer

The Grand Ole Opry is making its international debut.

London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall is set to host some of the biggest names in country music as part of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th birthday celebrations.

You could be in with the chance of winning one pair of tickets to the Grand Ole Opry: Live in London show on Friday, 26th September, thanks to Smooth Country!

Enter by texting the word COUNTRY to 65588.

The competition opens at 9am on Monday, September 15, and closes at 1pm on Friday, September 19.

Texts will be charged at your standard network rate. You need to be 18 or over and in the UK to enter. Lines will close at 1pm this Friday, September 19. We will then pick a winner at random

Full competition terms and conditions can be found here.

