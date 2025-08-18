Win Riley Green meet and greet tickets for his London show with Smooth Country!

18 August 2025, 10:00

Win Riley Green meet and greet tickets for his London show with Smooth Country!
Win Riley Green meet and greet tickets for his London show with Smooth Country! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Fancy seeing the 'Worst Way' singer in concert?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Well, you could be in with the chance of winning one pair of Riley Green meet and greet tickets for his sold-out London show.

Not only will you get to meet the 'you look like you love me' singer, but you'll also get to enjoy his show afterwards.

Here's how you could be in with the chance of winning the tickets to Green's O2 Forum Kentish Town show on Friday, 12 September.

Enter by texting the word GREEN to 65588.

The competition opens at 9am on Monday, August 18, and closes at 1pm on Friday, August 22.

Full competition terms and conditions can be found here.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

How heartbreaking family tragedies shaped Luke Bryan’s career

How heartbreaking family tragedies shaped Luke Bryan’s career

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Luke Combs is the first country artist to headline Lollapalooza Festival.

Luke Combs brings out Alex Warren for spellbinding live ‘Ordinary’ cover – watch here

Drew Baldridge is heading across the pond to perform again.

Drew Baldridge UK and Europe tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Luke Combs singing and the 'Back in the Saddle' single cover

Luke Combs is ‘Back in the Saddle’: Watch NASCAR-themed comeback here

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Smooth Icons 2025: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Music

Marti Pellow has just released his latest solo single.

Marti Pellow releases first new song in four years – listen here

Music

Geroge Michael performing and Taylor Swift on the cover of her album The Life of a Showgirl

George Michael song to feature on Taylor Swift’s next album – all details

George Michael

Billy Joel is set to shut his New York-based motorcycle store.

Billy Joel closes beloved passion project due to brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel

Dolly Parton speaking on stage, and Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock smiling at the Grammys

Dolly Parton’s shares moving advice for Kelly Clarkson after Brandon Blackstock death

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper