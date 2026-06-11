Win tickets to see Zach Bryan on his UK tour with Smooth Country!

Win tickets to see Zach Bryan on his UK tour with Smooth Country! Picture: Getty

You could be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets to Zach Bryan's With Heaven On Tour.

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Fancy watching Zach Bryan at one of his UK shows on his With Heaven On Tour?

Smooth Country is giving away one pair of tickets to one of his London shows OR his Edinburgh gig – the winner gets to choose between these events:

Sunday, June 14, 2026 — Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gas (EH12 5PJ)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 — London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (N17 0BX)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur (N17 0BX)

The competition opens on Friday, June 12 at 10am, and closes that same day at 1pm.

To enter the promotion, text in with the keyword ‘TICKETS’ to 65588.

Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. Full terms and conditions here.