Winning Weekends on Smooth Country – how to enter!

3 October 2025, 11:08 | Updated: 3 October 2025, 11:13

Winning Weekends on Smooth Country – how to enter!
Winning Weekends on Smooth Country – how to enter! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

You could be in with the chance of winning concert tickets throughout October.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's Winning Weekends all this month on Smooth Country!

We're giving you the chance to win tickets to see Old Dominion, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris and Drew Baldridge.

You just need to listen to Smooth Country every weekend during October for all the details.

All the ways to listen to Smooth Country

Scroll down for more info on the shows you could be watching, and when to listen to enter...

This is the project Old Dominion are most proud of

Win tickets to see Old Dominion (October 4-5)

Fancy watching Old Dominion on their How Good is That tour in the UK?

We're giving away two pairs of tickets to watch a show of your choice.

Listen to Smooth Country on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, to be in with a chance of winning.

Win tickets to see Garth Brooks at BST Hyde Park (October 11-12)

Three pairs of VIP Summer Garden tickets to watch Garth Brooks at BST Hyde Park next summer are up for grabs.

Make sure you're listening to Smooth Country on Saturday, 11 October, and Sunday, 12 October, for all the details on how to enter.

Win tickets to see Maren Morris in London (October 18-19)

Maren Morris will be visiting London on her Dreamsicle tour – and we've got one pair of tickets up for grabs to the show on November 10.

Listen to Smooth Country on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19, to be in with the chance of winning.

Win tickets to see Drew Baldridge (October 25-26)

The final weekend of Smooth Country's Winning Weekends month has two pairs of tickets to watch Drew Baldridge in concert up for grabs.

To be in the running of seeing the 'She's Somebody's Daughter' singer at a show of your choice, listen to Smooth Country on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26.

Competition Terms and Conditions can be found here.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Luke Combs' The Prequel EP cover and performing on stage

Luke Combs new album: Release date news, tracks, speculation and more

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for over 15 years

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their relationship, family and divorce

Music

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3

Keith Urban facts: Country singer's age, career, divorce and more revealed

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split – everything we know so far

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton postpones shows to 'deal with some health challenges’

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

George Michael

Father Figure by George Michael: Lyrics, meaning, Taylor Swift reinterpretation and more

Song Facts

Taylor Swift's interpolation of George Michael's 'Father Figure' is out now!

George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ reimagined by Taylor Swift – listen here

George Michael

Take That are getting ready for a busy 2026.

Take That tease ‘meaty’ Netflix docuseries about band’s history

Take That

Penny Lancaster smiling in the Smooth studio and with her husband Rod Stewart.

Penny Lancaster on marriage to Rod Stewart: 'You can't stop him!'

Rod Stewart

The Circus Live tour 2026 poster and Take That

Take That announce HUGE The Circus return tour: How to get tickets and more

Take That

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper