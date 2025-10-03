Winning Weekends on Smooth Country – how to enter!

Winning Weekends on Smooth Country – how to enter! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

You could be in with the chance of winning concert tickets throughout October.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's Winning Weekends all this month on Smooth Country!

We're giving you the chance to win tickets to see Old Dominion, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris and Drew Baldridge.

You just need to listen to Smooth Country every weekend during October for all the details.

Scroll down for more info on the shows you could be watching, and when to listen to enter...

This is the project Old Dominion are most proud of

Win tickets to see Old Dominion (October 4-5)

Fancy watching Old Dominion on their How Good is That tour in the UK?

We're giving away two pairs of tickets to watch a show of your choice.

Listen to Smooth Country on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, to be in with a chance of winning.

Win tickets to see Garth Brooks at BST Hyde Park (October 11-12)

Three pairs of VIP Summer Garden tickets to watch Garth Brooks at BST Hyde Park next summer are up for grabs.

Make sure you're listening to Smooth Country on Saturday, 11 October, and Sunday, 12 October, for all the details on how to enter.

Win tickets to see Maren Morris in London (October 18-19)

Maren Morris will be visiting London on her Dreamsicle tour – and we've got one pair of tickets up for grabs to the show on November 10.

Listen to Smooth Country on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19, to be in with the chance of winning.

Win tickets to see Drew Baldridge (October 25-26)

The final weekend of Smooth Country's Winning Weekends month has two pairs of tickets to watch Drew Baldridge in concert up for grabs.

To be in the running of seeing the 'She's Somebody's Daughter' singer at a show of your choice, listen to Smooth Country on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26.

Competition Terms and Conditions can be found here.