Who is Zach Bryan’s rumoured girlfriend Hannah Duncan?

Zach and Hannah were first linked together in early March 2025. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The country singer appeared to hard-launch his new relationship on social media recently.

Zach Bryan has seemingly got a new girlfriend!

The ‘Something in Orange’ singer-songwriter appeared to confirm a recent rumoured romance via his Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 11).

But who is Zach’s new possible partner Hannah Duncan? Here’s all we know so far...

Who is Zach Bryan’s girlfriend Hannah Duncan?

Zach Bryan seems to be dating Hannah Duncan, a travel and fitness enthusiast from Australia.

According to People, Hannah was born on June 11, 1997 and studied marketing at university.

She now works for ClassPass, an online subscription-based platform for fitness classes.

Are Zach Bryan and Hannah Duncan dating?

Zach and Hannah were first linked together in early March 2025 by celebrity gossip outlet Page Six.

The publication posted on March 8 that Zach and Hannah had been spotted out and about New York City on several dates.

Zach Bryan was linked to Hannah first in March 2025. Picture: Getty

However, at the time Hannah was simple a 'mystery Australian' woman, as Zach had yet to identify her via social media.

This happened on Tuesday, March 11, when the ‘Pink Skies’ singer posted a photo of Hannah stood admiring the ocean, and tagged her in the post.

“Nothing like a 6 am half marathon ehh? @hannduncan” Zach captioned his story.

The pair have yet to go properly Instagram official on either of their pages, however.

Who has Zach Bryan dated in the past?

Zach Bryan was married to Rose Madden from July 2020 to 2021. He later dated Deb Peifer from 2022 to 2023.

In the summer of 2023, Zach began to date podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, but the pair broke up just over a year later.

Zach with Brianna LaPaglia at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The breakup was a messy one, with Bryan announcing it on Instagram seemingly to the surprise of Brianna.

She later accused Zach of emotionally manipulating her during their relationship, and claimed that following their split he offered her $12 million (£9.27 million) and a New York apartment on the condition she signed a NDA about their relationship.

Zach has not commented publicly on Brianna’s allegations.