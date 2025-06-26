Who is Zach Top? ‘I Never Lie’ singer’s age, songs, girlfriend and more

Zach Top has made it to the top of the country charts. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Zach is rocketing to success as one of the US’ newest country talents.

Zach Top is one of this year's biggest emerging stars in the country music world.

Known for his hit number one single ‘I Never Lie’, the young star took home the New Male Artist of the Year trophy at the ACM awards in 2025, where he also performed alongside stars including Eric Church, Blake Shelton, and New Female Artist winner Ella Langley.

Zach's musical talents originated in bluegrass, before moving to more traditional country at the turn of the last decade.

Read on to learn more about the ‘Cold Beer and Country Music’ star...

How old is Zach Top, and where is he from?

Zachary Dirk Top was born on September 26, 1997, in Sunnyside, Washington. He is currently 27 years old.

Zach Top performing at CMA Fest 2025. Picture: Getty

Growing up, Zach’s interest in country music developed from listening to legends like Marty Robbins, George Jones and George Strait while working on his family’s ranch.

He took guitar lessons from the age of five, and age seven, began performing when he joined his siblings in forming a bluegrass band called Top String.

“I wanted to be the next George Strait for as long as I can remember,” he told music journalist Bethany Bowen in 2024.

How did Zach Top get into music?

In 2018, a tribute Zach posted online of him singing ‘Spilled Whiskey’ in memory of Daryle Singletary went viral, leading to the then still bluegrass-focused artist being noticed and taken under the wing of country music producer and singer Carson Chamberlain.

In 2021, after several years working on his craft, Zach moved to Nashville and signed his first publishing deal. Singles ‘Bad Luck’ and ‘There’s The Sun’ would eventually follow.

Zach Top - Sounds Like The Radio (Official Music Video)

In July 2022, after releasing his first album, Zach performed for the first time at The Grand Ole Opry, where he debuted the song ‘Cold Beer and Country Music’ – a song which would go on to be the title track of his next studio album.

And since releasing his second album in 2024, Zach’s career has really taken off.

The 27-year-old recently made his TV debut, singing his hit single ‘I Never Lie’ on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2025.

What are Zach Top’s most popular songs?

Since starting his country music career, Zach has released two albums: his self-titled debut album in 2022 and Cold Beer & Country Musician 2024.

His third album, Ain’t In It For My Heart, will be released on August 29, 2025. It will be Zach’s second project produced with his neotraditional country mentor, Carson Chamberlain.

Zach Top: I Never Lie | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Some of Zach's biggest songs so far are:

I Never Lie

Good Times & Tan Lines

Sounds Like the Radio

Beer For Breakfast

Bad Luck

I Don’t Mind

In a World Gone Wrong

Who is Zach Top dating?

Zach Top has been in a relationship with Amelia Taylor since late 2024.

Zach and his girlfriend Amelia at the ACMs in 2025. Picture: Getty

The pair made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards in November 2024, and attended 2025's ACM awards together as well.

According to Taste of Country, the singer was married once before.

Is Zach Top on tour?

At the moment, Zach is not set to tour the UK or Europe. He is currently touring in America, however.

In June 2025, Zach announced he will be travelling across North America with support acts Jake Worthington and Andy Buckner for his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour.

Zach Cold Beer & Country Music Tour dates are:

September 26 – College Station, TX

September 27 – Lubbock, TX

September 28 – Morrison, CO

September 29 – Morrison, CO

October 3 – Charlottesville, VA

October 4 – Ocean City, MD

October 9 – Knoxville, TN

October 10 – Louisville, KY

October 11 – Evansville, KY

October 16 – Brandon, MS

October 17 – Bossier City, LA

October 18 – Oklahoma City, OK

October 24 – Charleston, SC

October 25 – Simpsonville, SC

October 30 – Missoula, MT

October 31 – Billings, MT

November 1 – Casper, WY

November 7 – Bismark, ND

November 8 – Rapid City, SD

November 13 – Eugene, OR

November 15 – Vancouver, BC

The ‘Good Times & Tan Lines’ singer is also currently one of the support acts on Dierks Bentley’s Broken Branches Tour.