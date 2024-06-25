Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to dear friend Ian McKellen with adorable video of the pair dancing

25 June 2024, 11:55

Anthony Hopkins and Ian McKellen have been dear friends for many years.
Anthony Hopkins and Ian McKellen have been dear friends for many years. Picture: Anthony Hopkins Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They're both undeniably legends.

But Sir Anthony Hopkins and Sir Ian McKellen are also dear friends, and have been for many years.

Both respected actors on stage and on screen over the course of their glittering careers, their paths have crossed on many occasions.

Strangely enough, the first time the Silence of the Lambs and the Lord Of The Rings actors were featured on screen together was in the 2015 television drama, The Dresser.

By that time, their unshakable bond had already been established, which is evident based on a recent video Hopkins shared on his Instagram.

In light of McKellen's recent on-stage fall which left him hospitalised, Hopkins has paid tribute to his friend's "unbreakable spirit", showing a video of the pair's ballroom dancing skills.

Dressed in matching blue-and-white chequered shirts, Sir Ian and Sir Anthony showcase their dazzling dance moves, twirling in each other's arms with huge grins on their faces.

There's no specific date to the video, so it's unclear whether or not it was filmed before or after McKellen's accident.

Despite that, the pair - who are 86 and 85 years old respectively - show off their ballroom moves that'd be the envy of men half their age.

"Today I celebrate my dear friend, Ian and his unbreakable spirit… I love this man," Hopkins wrote alongside the video in the caption.

"We both have our Gucci on...”🕺🏻🕺🏻. Thank you, Salma ❤️" the caption continues, presumably thanking actress Salma Hayek who filmed them frolicking together.

In recent years, Sir Anthony's displays of joie de vivre on his Instagram profile have seen him become somewhat of a viral sensation, amassing 5M followers for his life-loving antics more so than his acting pedigree.

Sir Ian McKellan is set to make a "speedy recovery" after his recent fall. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)
Sir Ian McKellan is set to make a "speedy recovery" after his recent fall. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Recently, Sir Ian fell from the stage whilst acting in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre, having lost his footing.

He was immediately hospitalised, with fans worldwide concerned about his condition after it was announced an understudy would take his place for the remainder of the show's run.

Thankfully, it was announced a few days later that Sir Ian was having "physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home' after three nights in hospital.

"The many messages of love and support will, I am sure, aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me," the remainder of the statement read, alleviating any worries fans might have about his health.

It's also expected that Sir Ian will rejoin the cast of Player Kings when the show resumes in Bristol on 3rd July.

At this rate, the legendary actor will be dancing alongside his fellow friend Sir Anthony again in no time.

