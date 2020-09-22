Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Loriea Campbell-Clarey? Age, job and partner revealed

22 September 2020, 19:06

Meet Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Loriea
Meet Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Loriea. Picture: Channel 4

By Tom Eames

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back and this time they’re welcoming Loriea to the tent - but who is she? Where’s she from? Job and Instagram revealed.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 is back with a whole new line up of contestants including Loriea Campbell-Clarey.

Competing in the GBBO tent this year, the hopeful is dreaming of impressing the judges and of course, getting that all-import Paul Hollywood handshake.

So who is the Great British Bake Off contestant Loriea? How old is she? Does she have Instagram?

The Great British Bake Off past winners and what they're up to now

Here’s everything you need to know including Loriea's job, where she’s from and partner:

Meet the Great British Bake Off contestants of 2020
Meet the Great British Bake Off contestants of 2020. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Loriea?

Loriea is a big fan of using coconut, chillies and cinnamon in her food, and doesn't prefer to follow a recipe closely, but enjoys how to tweak them in order to make it her own.

She also enjoys practicing macramé – a craft using the knotting of materials. Growing up, she was also a big fan of athletics, and even met Usain Bolt.

How old is GBBO contestant Loriea?

Loriea is 27 years old.

What is GBBO contestant Loriea's job?

Loriea works in a hospital as a diagnostic radiographer.

Where is Loriea from and who is his partner?

Born and raised in Jamaica, Loriea moved to the UK at 15 and now lives in Durham.

She is married to her husband, Peter.

Is Loriea on Instagram?

The GBBO contestant has just made her Instagram page public so you can see all her bakes @loriea_cc.

