Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Hermine? Age, job and strengths revealed

Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is Hermine? Age, job and son revealed
22 September 2020, 19:53
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be welcoming contestant Hermine into the tent this 2020 so what do we need to know about her? Facts including partner, age and job revealed.
Hermine and her love of baking is hoping to win over Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith this 2020 but what do we need to know about the contestant?
From her son who is a big fan of her bread to her job away from cooking, here's everything you need to know about GBBO contestant Hermine.
Who is Hermine? How old is she?
From London, Hermine is a 39 year old mum who has a big passion for baking.
What has Hermine said about The Great British Bake Off 2020?
Hermine said: “I could not believe I made it in. I was looking forward to meeting all the other bakers and see if they enjoyed the same bakes that I did, and to share knowledge and experience.”
What are Hermine’s strengths and weaknesses?
Hermine said: “My strength is my understanding of how ingredients work together and how to get flavours right.
“My weakness is the ability to get a clean neat finish under time pressure.”
What’s Hermine's baking style like?
Her first experiences of baking were as a child, when she he used to love helping her mum bake for big family gatherings.
Hermine decided to start baking on her own by the age of eight.
The 39-year-old loves high-end pâtisséries and enjoys baking intricate millefeuille, éclairs and entremets.
The baker also like to make sourdough… with her nine-year-old son now refusing to eat any other type of bread.
What is Hermine's job?
Not just good with baking and ingredients, Hermine is also a whizz with numbers as her day job is an Accountant.
Is Hermine on Instagram?
Check out all of Hermine's amazing cakes and creations @bakealongwithhermine.