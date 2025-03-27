Be My Baby: Zendaya starring Ronnie Spector biopic’s cast, release date and more

27 March 2025, 11:00 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 11:09

Ronnie Spector and Zendaya
A Ronnie Spector biopic starring Zendaya is in the works at A24. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Ronettes singer is getting the music biopic treatment, with Zendaya set to star in the lead role.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A biopic about the life of The Ronettes’ lead singer Ronnie Spector is on its way.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, film studio A24 revealed through Deadline that they will be producing the long-rumoured film, which will star Zendaya as Ronnie.

Here’s everything we know about the film, entitled Be My Baby, so far...

The Ronettes - Be My Baby (Official Audio)

What will the Ronnie Spector biopic Be My Baby be about?

Be My Baby is a biopic focused on the life of Ronnie Spector.

Based on her 1990 autobiography of the same name, the film will centre its story on the Ronettes singer’s relationship with famed music producer – and later convicted murderer – Phil Spector.

Ronnie Spector in April 1971, a year before she would flee from her home with Phil Spector.
Ronnie Spector in April 1971, a year before she would flee from her home with Phil Spector. Picture: Getty
Music producer Phil Spector was convicted of the 2003 murder of Lana Clarkson in 2009.
Music producer Phil Spector was convicted of the 2003 murder of Lana Clarkson in 2009. Picture: Getty

Ronnie was married to Spector from 1968 to 1974, and in Be My Baby (the memoir), the ‘Be My Baby’ singer detailed the harrowing alleged psychological torment she was subjected to during their marriage.

Deadline reports that the film’s lead creatives Zendaya and director Barry Jenkins want to create an “immersive” film which focuses on Ronnie’s troubled life with Phil, “rather than a traditional cradle to the grave biopic".

Who is playing Ronnie Spector in the Be My Baby biopic?

Zendaya has been cast as Ronnie Spector in Be My Baby.

The actress is also producing the film alongside Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Mark Itkin and Tom Shelly, and executive producer Jonathan Greenfield.

Challengers star Zendaya
Challengers star Zendaya will star as Ronnie Spector in Be My Baby. Picture: Getty

Before her death in 2022, Ronnie Spector was also working as an executive producer on early plans for the biopic project.

Ronnie personally chose Zendaya to play her in the film.

Who else is in the Be My Baby cast?

Besides Zendaya, no other cast for Be My Baby has been announced.

Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins will be directing the film.

Moonlight and Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins will helm Be My Baby.
Moonlight and Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins will helm Be My Baby. Picture: Getty

The film is being written by Dave Kajganich, who is known for his penmanship on the Luc Guadagnino films A Bigger Splash, Suspira and Bones and All.

When will Be My Baby be released?

Currently, there is no info about when Be My Baby will go into production at A24.

As a result, there is no release date for the film just yet.

With production yet to begin on the project, it’s safe to say the film is at least a year away from hitting the big screen.

