Billy Connolly will say goodbye to his incredible stand-up career with one final TV special

12 November 2020, 11:53

By Tom Eames

Sir Billy Connolly has announced plans to officially end his stand-up comedy career with one final ITV special.

The Scottish legend revealed in March that he was quitting live performance, due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. He explained that his brain now "works differently", making live comedy difficult.

The 77-year-old now aims to have one final curtain call with a big send-off to remember his fantastic career.

The one-hour ITV retrospective will see tributes from Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Sir Lenny Henry among many others.

Read more: Billy Connolly's greatest ever moments

Sir Billy will speak from his home in Florida Keys, as the tribute will remember his best jokes, stand-up routines and other TV and film appearances.

The show will also have a rare interview with Dr Pamela Stephenson, Sir Billy’s wife of 31 years.

Sir Billy Connolly will have a special tribute show on ITV
Sir Billy Connolly will have a special tribute show on ITV. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, Sir Billy told Sky News: "I’m finished with stand-up – it was lovely and it was lovely being good at it. It was the first thing I was ever good at.

I get upset because certain things go wrong with you, your brain goes adrift, and it affects your body. So you walk differently, you walk like a drunk man sometimes, and you’re frightened you’ll be judged on it."

Sir Billy first announced that he was being treated for Parkinson’s disease in 2013, while also undergoing minor surgery for early-stage prostate cancer.

Billy Connolly: It's Been A Pleasure will air on ITV in the coming weeks as part of the channel's winter schedule.

