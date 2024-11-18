Exclusive

Billy Crystal kept this nostalgic item in his pocket every time he hosted the Oscars for a heartwarming reason

By Sian Moore

Billy Crystal has hosted the Oscars nine times – and this is what was in his pocket every time.

Hosting the Academy Awards was something Billy Crystal could have never imagined.

"I never would have thought that I would get to do that," Billy revealed, "because when I was growing up I was watching on a black and white television set and imagining what the colors were that everybody was wearing."

The 76-year-old reminisced: "I would have to go to bed because the show was so long, and I'd go in the bathroom, brush my teeth, and make my speech holding my toothbrush.

"I want to thank the Academy. And that was my Oscar."

This memory from Billy's childhood would inspire him to keep something in the pocket of his tuxedo while hosting the Oscars.

Billy Crystal at the 76th Annual Academy Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

When Crystal hosted the ceremony for the first time, he remembered his younger self who had watched the Academy Awards on television by bringing one special item.

There, in his pocket, as he addressed a room of acting legends and the world watching from their homes, was a toothbrush.

"The first year that I hosted it, I was in the dressing room, brushing my teeth," Billy recounted.

"Before I was going on, I took the toothbrush and I put it inside my tuxedo.

"And every year I did it, I had a toothbrush to remind me where that all started."

Billy Crystal hosting the 84th Annual Academy Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Billy visited the Smooth studio to catch up with Jenni Falconer following the release of his new series, 'Before'.

"It's been something I've been working on for four or five years, actually longer," Crystal said.

"It's a psychodrama thriller where I play this pediatric psychiatrist, Dr. Eli Adler."

The show, which premiered on October 25, 2024, is available to watch now on Apple TV+.

Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Billy can't speak highly enough about his 'Before' co-star, Jacobi Jupe.

"He's a brilliant young actor," Billy said. "And I shouldn't even say young. He's just a brilliant actor. And I loved working with him."

Crystal continues: "I've been fortunate to work with some really great acting partners, whether it be, you know, Meg [Ryan] or Danny DeVito or Robert de Niro, or Bette Midler."

Watch 'Before' now on Apple TV+.