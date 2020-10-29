Cannon & Ball star comedian Bobby Ball dies after testing positive for coronavirus, aged 76

Comedian Bobby Ball, from comedy duo Cannon & Ball has died from coronavirus aged 76. Picture: PA Images

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Bobby Ball, part of comedic double act Cannon & Ball, has died aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The manager of TV star Bobby Ball confirmed Thursday morning (October 29) that the comedian had died from Coronavirus.

A statement said: "It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

"Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems. At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19."

The manager of TV star Bobby Ball (right) confirmed Thursday morning (October 29) that the comedian had died from coronavirus. Picture: PA Images

It continued: "His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

"She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

"Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority. No further announcements or statements will be made."

Bobby Ball hosted popular ITV series The Cannon and Ball Show with comic partner Tommy Cannon for nine years from 1979 to 1988.

Upon hearing the news, Tommy said: "Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated."

Bobby's wife Yvonne added in a statement: "I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous."

In recent years, he played Lee Mack's dad Frank in the hit comedy series Not Going Out since 2009.