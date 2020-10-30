Tearful Tommy Cannon says he'll never get over Bobby Ball's death in emotional interview

30 October 2020, 12:44

By Tom Eames

Comedian Tommy Cannon appeared on This Morning with Eamonn and Ruth today, speaking about the tragic death of his longtime TV partner Bobby Ball, after his sudden passing this week.

Tommy Cannon was clearly emotional during an appearance on This Morning on Friday (October 30), as he paid tribute to his late friend Bobby Ball.

The 76-year-old comedian, one half of the famous comedy duo Cannon and Ball, died on Wednesday, October 28, after testing positive with COVID-19.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, 82-year-old Tommy said he would never get over Bobby's passing.

The comic said: "A big chunk of me is gone. I don't think I'll ever get over it."

Tommy Cannon remembers his late friend Bobby Ball on This Morning
Tommy Cannon remembers his late friend Bobby Ball on This Morning. Picture: ITV/Getty

Remembering the last time he saw his friend, saying: "We last worked on the ninth of this month and he seemed okay. I didn’t know anything was wrong really.

"And then on the Saturday he was taken into hospital and that's where he stayed."

He added: "I don’t know, suddenly, he just passed away."

Tommy also said he believed Bobby was in heaven with many other comedy greats, reuniting with acts like Eddie Large of Little and Large.

He said: "Now he’s at rest and God love him. All the greats will be up there with him and he'll be shining like a light."

Tommy and Bobby first found fame in Northern England as a comedy duo, after becoming friends while working as welders in Lancashire.

Their TV show The Cannon and Ball Show was a huge hit in the 1980s, reaching millions of viewers for many years.

