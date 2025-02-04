George and Mildred star Brian Murphy dies, aged 92

Brian Murphy. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Brian Murphy found fame as henpecked George Roper in two massive sitcoms.

Renowned British sitcom actor Brian Murphy has died at the age of 92.

Murphy, who was best known for playing George Roper in Man About The House and its spinoff and George and Mildred, died on Sunday (February 2) at his home in Kent.

"I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate. Brian who I will love forever," said Brian's wife, Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan.

Brian is survived by Linda and their two children.

As well as George Roper, Murphy picked up credits in countless plays, movies and TV shows across a career that spanned 65 years.

Yootha Joyce and Brian Murphy in Man About The House. Picture: Getty Images

He broke through as an actor in the Theatre Workshop, which had been founded by Joan Littlewood and Gerry Raffles.

Murphy appeared in a number of Littlewood's Shakespeare productions and went on to feature in her 1963 comedy Sparrows Can't Sing.

It was in that film that Murphy starred opposite future Man About the House and George and Mildred co-star Yootha Joyce.

Brian Murphy in Last of the Summer Wine. Picture: Alamy

Beyond George Roper, Brian appeared in TV shows as different as Wizadora, Last of the Summer Wine and The Booze Cruise.

His later roles included The Catherine Tate Show and Benidorm, while his movies included parts in films as diverse as Ken Russell's The Devils and romantic crime drama The Ragman's Daughter.

On stage he played the title role in Sweeney Todd at Theatre Royal Stratford East in 1973