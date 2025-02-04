What are all the songs in the Bridget Jones movies?
4 February 2025, 13:27
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will add more music to the popular romcom series’ soundtrack.
Love is in the air again for Britain’s beloved Bridget Jones...
And with the franchise’s final film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, soon to hit cinemas, new songs are also set to become forever tied with Bridget Jones.
Previous films have seen stars including Geri Halliwell, Jamelia and Ellie Golding lend their vocals for exclusive songs in the Bridget Jones playlist.
Watch the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 - Mad About The Boy
Artists like Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran have all also featured on the franchise’s previous film soundtracks.
Many of Bridget Jones fans’ favourite tracks will soon be released on a special edition record called Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape this March.
But who is set to record new songs for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy? And what other songs have previously been played in the franchise?
What songs feature on the Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack?
The film which started it all, Bridget Jones’s Diary, introduced us all to Renée Zellweger’s Bridget Jones, Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy and Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver in 2001.
Based on the popular book series from writer Helen Fielding, the film was co-written by Helen alongside Love Actually’s Richard Curtis and Pride and Prejudice (1995)’s Andrew Davies.
Two soundtrack CDs were released featuring songs which were used in or inspired the film, and two singles were released: Gabrielle’s ‘Out of Reach’ and Geri Halliwell’s cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’.
The first Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack track listing is:
Out of Reach, Gabrielle
Respect, Aretha Franklin
It’s Raining Men, Geri Halliwell
Have You Met Miss Jones, Robbie Williams
I’m Every Woman, Chaka Khan
Don’t Get Me Wrong, The Pretenders
Kiss That Girl, Sheryl Crow
Killin’ Kind, Shelby Lynne
Someone Like You, Dina Carroll
Not of This Earth, Robbie Williams
Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Andy Williams
Love, Rosey
Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye
Dreamsome, Shelby Lynne
It’s Only a Diary, Patrick Doyle
Pretender Got My Heart, Alisha’s Attic
All by Myself, Jamie O’Neal
Woman Trouble, Artful Dodger and Robbie Craig feat. Craig David
Ring Ring Ring, Aaron Soul
The second Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack track listing is:
Me and Mrs Jones, The Dramatics
Someone Like You, Van Marrison
My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It), En Vogue
My Funny Valentine, Elvis Costello
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Diana Ross
Yes, McAlmont and Butler
Woman, Neneh Cherry
Without You, Nilsson
Do What You Gotta Do, Nina Simone
Say What You Want, Texas
Don’t Get Me Wrong, The Pretenders
Out of Reach, Gabrielle
Will You Love Me Tomorrow, The Shirelles
Let’s Get It On, Marvin Gaye
Waterfalls, TLC
Angels, Robbie Williams
It Should Have Been Me, Yvonne Fair
Ooo Baby Baby, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles
I Don’t Want to Talk About It, Dina Carroll
Passionate Kisses, Mary Chapin Carpenter
What songs feature on the Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason soundtrack?
Released three years after the first Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason picked up with Bridget and her relationship with Mark Darcy, and followed the pair as things were complicated once again by the return of Daniel Cleaver.
‘Stop’ by Jamelia was released as a single along with the film.
The songs featured on the Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason soundtrack are:
Your Love Is King, Will Young
Stop, Jamelia
Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Kylie Minogue
Super Duper Love, Joss Stone
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, Mary J. Blige
Misunderstood, Robbie Williams
Everlasting Love, Jamie Cullum
You’re the First, the Last, My Everything, Barry White
Crazy in Love, Beyoncé feat. Jay Z
I Eat Dinner (When The Hunger’s Gone), Rufus Wainwright feat. Dido
I’m Not In Love, 10cc
Nobody Does It Better, Carly Simon
Loaded, Primal Scream
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?, Amy Winehouse
Lovin’ You, Minnie Riperton
Calling, Leona Naess
We’ll Be Together, Sting and Annie Lennox
Bridget’s Theme, Harry Gregson-Williams
What songs feature on the Bridget Jones’s Baby soundtrack?
Over ten years on from Bridget Jones’ previous screen outing, Bridget Jones’s Baby was released in 2016 and featured the return of Bridget and Mark, and the arrival of new love interest, Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey).
Just like its two predecessors, Bridget Jones’s Baby had a jampacked soundtrack, including two original singles: ‘Stilly Falling for You’ by Ellie Goulding and ‘Meteorite’ by Ollie Alexander.
Bridget Jones’s Baby’s full soundtrack is:
Still Falling for You, Ellie Goulding
Meteorite, Olly Alexander
Reignite, Knox Brown and Gallant
Thinking Out Loud (Campfire version), Ed Sheeran
Hold My Hand, Jess Glynne
Slave to the Vibe, Billon
King, Years & Years
Run, Tigga Da Author
F**k You, Lily Allen
The Hurting Time, Lennox
Jump Around, House of Pain
That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2, The Isley Brothers
Walk On By, Dionne Warwick
Jest My Imagination (Running Away with Me), The Temptations
I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Marvin Gaye
We Are Family, Sister Sledge
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now, McFadden and Whitehead
Race to Mark’s Flat, Armstrong
Wedding, Armstrong
What songs will be on the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy soundtrack?
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The film, based on Helen Fielding’s Bridget book of the same name, will see Bridget Jones reunited with Daniel Cleaver after the death of Mark Darcy.
Two new love interests will be introduced in the movie, 29-year-old Roxster (Leo Woodall) who Bridget meets on Tinder, and Bridget’s son’s science teacher, Scott Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor).
New songs and a full soundtrack are expected to be released soon in anticipation of Mad About The Boy’s release, but details of the film’s full soundtrack are yet to be released.
We can assume that Dinah Washington’s ‘Mad About the Boy’ will feature, however!
What songs will feature on Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape?
Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape will feature a selection of songs from all four of the Bridget Jones films’ soundtracks.
The special edition album is set to be released on CD and streaming on Feburary 14, and vinyl on March 28.
The songs featured on Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape are:
All By Myself, Jamie O’Neal
Respect, Aretha Franklin
Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye
I’m Every Woman, Chaka Khan
It’s Raining Men, Geri Halliwell
Out of Reach, Gabrielle
Have You Met Miss Jones?, Robbie Williams
Stop, Jamelia
Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Kylie Minogue
I’m Not In Love, 10cc
Misunderstood, Robbie Williams
Everlasting Love, Love Affair
You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, Barry White
Jump Around, House of Pain
Hold My Hand, Jess Glynn
Thinking Out Loud (Campfire version), Ed Sheeran
Reignite, Knox Brown and Gallant
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), The Temptations
Still Falling For You, Ellie Goulding
Worth It, RAYE
Pearls, Jessie Ware
What A Wonderful Love Is, Al Green
Mad About That Boy, Dinah Washington
A Little Respect, The Hanseroth
And a TBA track...