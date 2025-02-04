What are all the songs in the Bridget Jones movies?

By Hannah Watkin

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will add more music to the popular romcom series’ soundtrack.

Love is in the air again for Britain’s beloved Bridget Jones...

And with the franchise’s final film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, soon to hit cinemas, new songs are also set to become forever tied with Bridget Jones.

Previous films have seen stars including Geri Halliwell, Jamelia and Ellie Golding lend their vocals for exclusive songs in the Bridget Jones playlist.

Artists like Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran have all also featured on the franchise’s previous film soundtracks.

Many of Bridget Jones fans’ favourite tracks will soon be released on a special edition record called Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape this March.

But who is set to record new songs for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy? And what other songs have previously been played in the franchise?

Smooth has all the details...

What songs feature on the Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack?

The film which started it all, Bridget Jones’s Diary, introduced us all to Renée Zellweger’s Bridget Jones, Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy and Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver in 2001.

Based on the popular book series from writer Helen Fielding, the film was co-written by Helen alongside Love Actually’s Richard Curtis and Pride and Prejudice (1995)’s Andrew Davies.

Two soundtrack CDs were released featuring songs which were used in or inspired the film, and two singles were released: Gabrielle’s ‘Out of Reach’ and Geri Halliwell’s cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’.

The first Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack track listing is:

Out of Reach, Gabrielle

Respect, Aretha Franklin

It’s Raining Men, Geri Halliwell

Have You Met Miss Jones, Robbie Williams

I’m Every Woman, Chaka Khan

Don’t Get Me Wrong, The Pretenders

Kiss That Girl, Sheryl Crow

Killin’ Kind, Shelby Lynne

Someone Like You, Dina Carroll

Not of This Earth, Robbie Williams

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Andy Williams

Love, Rosey

Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye

Dreamsome, Shelby Lynne

It’s Only a Diary, Patrick Doyle

Pretender Got My Heart, Alisha’s Attic

All by Myself, Jamie O’Neal

Woman Trouble, Artful Dodger and Robbie Craig feat. Craig David

Ring Ring Ring, Aaron Soul

The second Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack track listing is:

Me and Mrs Jones, The Dramatics

Someone Like You, Van Marrison

My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It), En Vogue

My Funny Valentine, Elvis Costello

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Diana Ross

Yes, McAlmont and Butler

Woman, Neneh Cherry

Without You, Nilsson

Do What You Gotta Do, Nina Simone

Say What You Want, Texas

Don’t Get Me Wrong, The Pretenders

Out of Reach, Gabrielle

Will You Love Me Tomorrow, The Shirelles

Let’s Get It On, Marvin Gaye

Waterfalls, TLC

Angels, Robbie Williams

It Should Have Been Me, Yvonne Fair

Ooo Baby Baby, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

I Don’t Want to Talk About It, Dina Carroll

Passionate Kisses, Mary Chapin Carpenter

What songs feature on the Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason soundtrack?

Released three years after the first Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason picked up with Bridget and her relationship with Mark Darcy, and followed the pair as things were complicated once again by the return of Daniel Cleaver.

‘Stop’ by Jamelia was released as a single along with the film.

The songs featured on the Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason soundtrack are:

Your Love Is King, Will Young

Stop, Jamelia

Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Kylie Minogue

Super Duper Love, Joss Stone

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, Mary J. Blige

Misunderstood, Robbie Williams

Everlasting Love, Jamie Cullum

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything, Barry White

Crazy in Love, Beyoncé feat. Jay Z

I Eat Dinner (When The Hunger’s Gone), Rufus Wainwright feat. Dido

I’m Not In Love, 10cc

Nobody Does It Better, Carly Simon

Loaded, Primal Scream

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?, Amy Winehouse

Lovin’ You, Minnie Riperton

Calling, Leona Naess

We’ll Be Together, Sting and Annie Lennox

Bridget’s Theme, Harry Gregson-Williams

What songs feature on the Bridget Jones’s Baby soundtrack?

Over ten years on from Bridget Jones’ previous screen outing, Bridget Jones’s Baby was released in 2016 and featured the return of Bridget and Mark, and the arrival of new love interest, Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey).

Just like its two predecessors, Bridget Jones’s Baby had a jampacked soundtrack, including two original singles: ‘Stilly Falling for You’ by Ellie Goulding and ‘Meteorite’ by Ollie Alexander.

Bridget Jones’s Baby’s full soundtrack is:

Still Falling for You, Ellie Goulding

Meteorite, Olly Alexander

Reignite, Knox Brown and Gallant

Thinking Out Loud (Campfire version), Ed Sheeran

Hold My Hand, Jess Glynne

Slave to the Vibe, Billon

King, Years & Years

Run, Tigga Da Author

F**k You, Lily Allen

The Hurting Time, Lennox

Jump Around, House of Pain

That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2, The Isley Brothers

Walk On By, Dionne Warwick

Jest My Imagination (Running Away with Me), The Temptations

I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Marvin Gaye

We Are Family, Sister Sledge

Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now, McFadden and Whitehead

Race to Mark’s Flat, Armstrong

Wedding, Armstrong

What songs will be on the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy soundtrack?

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The film, based on Helen Fielding’s Bridget book of the same name, will see Bridget Jones reunited with Daniel Cleaver after the death of Mark Darcy.

Two new love interests will be introduced in the movie, 29-year-old Roxster (Leo Woodall) who Bridget meets on Tinder, and Bridget’s son’s science teacher, Scott Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

New songs and a full soundtrack are expected to be released soon in anticipation of Mad About The Boy’s release, but details of the film’s full soundtrack are yet to be released.

We can assume that Dinah Washington’s ‘Mad About the Boy’ will feature, however!

What songs will feature on Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape?

Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape will feature a selection of songs from all four of the Bridget Jones films’ soundtracks.

The special edition album is set to be released on CD and streaming on Feburary 14, and vinyl on March 28.

The songs featured on Bridget Jones’s Diary: The Mixtape are:

All By Myself, Jamie O’Neal

Respect, Aretha Franklin

Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart), Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye

I’m Every Woman, Chaka Khan

It’s Raining Men, Geri Halliwell

Out of Reach, Gabrielle

Have You Met Miss Jones?, Robbie Williams

Stop, Jamelia

Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Kylie Minogue

I’m Not In Love, 10cc

Misunderstood, Robbie Williams

Everlasting Love, Love Affair

You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, Barry White

Jump Around, House of Pain

Hold My Hand, Jess Glynn

Thinking Out Loud (Campfire version), Ed Sheeran

Reignite, Knox Brown and Gallant

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), The Temptations

Still Falling For You, Ellie Goulding

Worth It, RAYE

Pearls, Jessie Ware

What A Wonderful Love Is, Al Green

Mad About That Boy, Dinah Washington

A Little Respect, The Hanseroth

And a TBA track...