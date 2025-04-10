Bruce Springsteen Deliver Me from Nowhere biopic: release date, cast and more revealed

Bruce Springsteen's new biopic will focus on his early 1980s life. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Deliver Me from Nowhere will star Jeremy Allen White as the ‘Born in the USA’ singer.

Bruce Springsteen is getting the biopic treatment in a new film, expected to premiere later this year.

The American music icon – who recently announced he would finally be releasing over 70 old songs for the first time – is to be immortalised in an upcoming film focused on some of his most personal work.

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White is playing the 75-year-old's younger self in the film.

Keep reading to discover more about Deliver Me from Nowhere...

What is the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere going to be about?

Deliver Me from Nowhere will focus on Bruce’s life during the making of his sixth album Nebraska, which saw The Boss get personal with his listeners on a more stripped-down and darker record than his previous works.

Produced by 20th Century Studios and directed by Hostiles and Out of the Furnace’s Scott Cooper, the film’s screenplay (written by Cooper) is based on Warren Zanes’ Bruce Springsteen biography of the same name.

Bruce and his manager Jon Landau are closely involved with the project, Variety reports.

Bruce and Jon in 2019. Picture: Getty

Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum said of the film: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many.

“The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”

What has Bruce Springsteen said about Deliver Me from Nowhere?

Bruce Springsteen opened up about his thoughts on Deliver Me from Nowhere after he visited the film during production in November 2024.

Speaking with Sirius XM’s Springsteen focused E Street Radio, the musician shared that he found the experience of visiting the film's set a strange one.

Bruce Springsteen on the set of Deliver Me from Nowhere. Picture: Getty

Bruce with Jeremy Allen White on the set of Deliver Me from Nowhere. Picture: Getty

However, he praised Jeremy Allen White, calling him “a terrific actor” and adding: “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize.

“He’s just done a great job... He sings well, he sings very well,” he added.

The ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ star also made actor Stephen Graham emotional after he praised Stephen’s portrayal of his father, Douglas Springsteen, in the film.

Who is in the Deliver Me from Nowhere cast?

As mentioned, Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Succession’s Jeremy Strong has been cast as Bruce’s manager Jon Landau, and Adolescence's Stephen Graham will be playing Bruce’s dad, Douglas Springsteen.

Stephen Graham with Bruce on the set of Deliver Me from Nowhere. Picture: Getty

Gaby Hoffmann will play Bruce’s mother Adele, Odessa Young will star as his love interest Faye, and Paul Walter Hauser is Mike Batlan, Bruce’s recording engineer for Nebraska.

Other stars include: David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson and Chris Jaymes.

On the subject of the film’s cast, The Boss shared: “There’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

Is there a Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer?

20th Century Studios have yet to release a trailer for Deliver Me from Nowhere, although some first look footage was shared with CinemaCon attendees in early April 2025.

While debuting the footage, Jeremy Allen White told audiences the film was: “An incredible challenge and a dream come true.

“I feel really lucky we all had Bruce’s blessing on this film,” he added. “It’s the story of a very particular moment in Bruce’s life when he was trying to reconcile the pressure of success and the ghosts of his past.”

April’s teaser footage showed black and white flashback scenes to Bruce’s sometimes traumatic childhood interspersed with his singing and songwriting sessions from the 80s, as he worked on finding himself, Deadline reports.

A first-look image of a brooding Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen was released by the studios in October 2024, and later more images of the cast emerged from photographers who were present while the film shot scenes on location in New Jersey.

When will the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere be released?

A release date for Deliver Me from Nowhere is yet to be revealed.

However, the film is slated for cinemas sometime in 2025.