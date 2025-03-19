Bruce Willis at 70: See Die Hard star's family's sweet birthday messages

19 March 2025

Bruce Willis with his daughters Scout and Tallullah now and with one as a baby
Bruce Willis turned 70 on Wednesday. Picture: Instagram (Scout and Tallulah Willis)

By Hannah Watkin

The retired actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Bruce Willis’s family have been celebrating the actor’s 70th birthday today (March 19).

The Die Hard and The Sixth Sense star was born on this day 70 years ago in 1955, a fact his grown up daughters Tallulah, Rumer and Scout Willis were quick to celebrate on social media this morning.

“Happy 70th to my favourite friend!” wrote Tallulah Willis, the star’s youngest daughter from his previous marriage to Golden Globe-winner Demi Moore.

Her message continued: “You are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Later in the day, she posted a longer tribute to her dad, who - referencing some of her father's best known roles - she said was "a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter... but really - this is my Dad.

"Throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE."

She continued: "For years I would get red in the face when people found out my “full” name. but, im pretty damn proud to be Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Scout Willis penned: “Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him.

“The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world,” she shared.

Rumer Willis, Bruce and Demi’s oldest daughter, shared: “To the King... I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa.”

All three daughters shared various photos and videos of themselves with their dad from the past 30 years.

Bruce is now married to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he tied the knot in 2009.

He shares two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with the actress, 46, who has been caring for the actor since he diagnosed with aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia in 2022-3.

In February 2025, it was revealed Emma is writing a book about her experience as a caregiver for her husband.

The actor’s whole family share a close blended family relationship, with Demi and her and Bruce’s older daughters often shown together with Emma and her and Bruce’s girls.

Rumer gave an update on her father’s health yesterday (March 18) via her Instagram stories, after a fan asked: “How is your dad doing?”

“He’s doing great, thank you for asking” was her response, before she added: “It’s actually his 70th birthday tomorrow, so please wish my papa a big happy birthday!”

Happy birthday Bruce!

