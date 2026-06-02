Bruce Willis' wife gives heartbreaking update on star's dementia battle: 'Doing the best we can'

Bruce Willis' wife gives heartbreaking update on star's dementia battle: 'Doing the best we can'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The actor's wife shared a rare update on his health, revealing how the family has adapted while navigating life with frontotemporal dementia.

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Emma Heming Willis has offered a heartfelt update on husband Bruce Willis as the actor continues to live with frontotemporal dementia.

The model and author spoke candidly during a recent appearance on The TODAY Show, where she reflected on life with the former Hollywood action star and the lessons she has learned since his diagnosis.

Emma, 47, added that the family is focused on supporting Bruce while navigating the challenges of the disease together.

Emma Heming Willis has offered a heartfelt update on husband Bruce Willis as the actor continues to live with frontotemporal dementia. Picture: Getty

"We're doing well. My husband is supported and loved. We're doing the best we can under the circumstances," she said.

The couple, who married in 2009, share two daughters: Mabel Ray, 14, and Evelyn Penn, 12.

Since Bruce's diagnosis became public, Emma has emerged as one of the most visible advocates for people living with frontotemporal dementia and for the family members who care for them.

Bruce's family first revealed in 2022 that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting communication and language abilities.

The following year, they announced that doctors had refined the diagnosis to frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that impacts behaviour, language and cognitive function.

Throughout that period, Emma has spoken openly about the realities of caregiving, using her platform to raise awareness of the condition and provide support to others facing similar experiences.

A key message she continues to share is the importance of self-care for caregivers.

"What I've learned is that it's so important to care for ourselves. If we're not caring for ourselves, how can we care for the people that we love in our lives," she said during her television appearance.

That philosophy formed the foundation of her 2025 book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which was released in September last year.

Part memoir and part practical guide, the book draws on Emma's own experiences supporting Bruce through his illness.

Around the time of the book's release, she also spoke about how the actor's specific form of the disease, primary progressive aphasia (PPA), has changed the way the couple communicate.

"For us, now, our communication is different, but our connection is very much intact," she told TODAY, adding that Bruce was "doing remarkably well" despite the progression of the disease.

The actor was married to Moore from 1987 until 2000, and the family has remained notably united throughout his health journey. Picture: Getty

Emma has continued to provide occasional updates while carefully protecting her husband's privacy.

During an ABC special with Diane Sawyer, she explained that she is not certain Bruce fully understands his diagnosis.

She said she wasn't sure he would have "ever really connected the dots" regarding his condition, but stressed that physically, he remains strong.

"He is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know," she said. But that "the language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt… and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a... different way."

Bruce Willis cradles granddaughter in gorgeous family video amid dementia battle 💜

Earlier this year, Emma marked Bruce's 71st birthday with an emotional social media message reflecting on the impact the diagnosis has had on their family and countless others living with FTD.

"This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It's what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day," she wrote.

Bruce remains surrounded by a close-knit blended family; alongside daughters Mabel and Evelyn, he shares three adult daughters, Rumer Willis, 37, Scout Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 32, with former wife Demi Moore. Picture: Getty

Encouraging followers to support the cause, she added: "If you'd like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much."

Bruce remains surrounded by a close-knit blended family; alongside daughters Mabel and Evelyn, he shares three adult daughters, Rumer Willis, 37, Scout Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 32, with former wife Demi Moore.

The actor was married to Moore from 1987 until 2000, and the family has remained notably united throughout his health journey.

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