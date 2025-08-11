Catherine Zeta-Jones' response to those who said Michael Douglas romance ‘would never last’

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary later this year. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Wednesday and Basic Instinct stars will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this November.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has hit back at those who criticised her and Michael Douglas’ marriage and 25-year age gap.

The happy couple will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary in November this year – contrary to what some predicted back in 2000 when they tied the knot.

"And they said it would never last!” Catherine quipped during a recent interview with The Sun.

“We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate,” she said when asked about the couple's relationship.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2023. Picture: Getty

“[Marriage] is a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling,” she added. “I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs.”

Catherine and Michael first met in 1998, after Michael (then 54) approached The Mask of Zorro star (29) at a bar.

The pair’s 25-year age difference drew a lot of attention when they married, with many dismissive of their chance at a successful union as a result of their age gap.

But the couple have proven the cynics wrong, as they have gone on to enjoy 25 years together and welcomed two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, in that time.

Michael with the pair's children Dyland and Carys in 2020. Picture: Getty

The pair briefly separated in 2013, but reconciled in 2014, with Catherine explaining in a Telegraph interview in 2023: “It’s impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

“I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years,” she added. “I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it...

“I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me,” she also shared. “I remember people saying: ‘When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.’ Well, that’s just maths."