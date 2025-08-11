Catherine Zeta-Jones' response to those who said Michael Douglas romance ‘would never last’

11 August 2025, 11:26

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas smiling at each other
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary later this year. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Wednesday and Basic Instinct stars will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Catherine Zeta-Jones has hit back at those who criticised her and Michael Douglas’ marriage and 25-year age gap.

The happy couple will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary in November this year – contrary to what some predicted back in 2000 when they tied the knot.

"And they said it would never last!” Catherine quipped during a recent interview with The Sun.

“We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate,” she said when asked about the couple's relationship.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2023.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2023. Picture: Getty

“[Marriage] is a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling,” she added. “I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs.”

Catherine and Michael first met in 1998, after Michael (then 54) approached The Mask of Zorro star (29) at a bar.

The pair’s 25-year age difference drew a lot of attention when they married, with many dismissive of their chance at a successful union as a result of their age gap.

But the couple have proven the cynics wrong, as they have gone on to enjoy 25 years together and welcomed two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, in that time.

Michael with the pair's children Dyland and Carys in 2020
Michael with the pair's children Dyland and Carys in 2020. Picture: Getty

The pair briefly separated in 2013, but reconciled in 2014, with Catherine explaining in a Telegraph interview in 2023: “It’s impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

“I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years,” she added. “I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it...

“I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me,” she also shared. “I remember people saying: ‘When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.’ Well, that’s just maths."

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones's beautiful relationship

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

David Bowie got more than he bargained for from a co-star whilst filming Labyrinth.

The hilarious story behind David Bowie getting peed on by co-star whilst filming Labyrinth

David Bowie

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson looked in love at the London premiere of their new movie.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson dating rumours: All we know about ‘smitten’ pair

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson married in 2003, and the actor has revealed the secret to their lasting marriage.

Greg Wise reveals secret to happy marriage with Emma Thompson

Keith Urban performing and with Nicole Kidman

Did Keith Urban really QUIT interview after awkward relationship question?

Country

Barbra Streisand's touching tribute to James Brolin on 27th wedding anniversary

Read Barbra Streisand's heartfelt tribute to James Brolin on 27th wedding anniversary

Barbra Streisand

More on Smooth

Why Mariah Carey refuses to deny her ‘diva’ status: 'It's much more than that'

Why Mariah Carey refuses to deny her ‘diva’ status: 'It's much more than that'

Music

Sister Sledge were one of disco's biggest movers and shakers. (Credit Image: © Barry Schultz/ZUMA Wire)

Sister Sledge's 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

An AI tribute video of Ozzy Osbourne with other stars is causing a commotion with Rod Stewart fans.

Rod Stewart's AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne is proving divisive with fans – watch here

Rod Stewart

Andrea Bocelli and Brian May performing together at Teatro del Silenzio 2025

Watch Brian May and Andrea Bocelli perform one of Queen’s most heartbreaking songs

Queen

Careless Whisper was covered by a Japanese artist in 1985.

Have you heard the Japanese cover of Careless Whisper? Listen here...

George Michael

Sir Elton John with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah in March 2025.

Elton John celebrates his sobriety birthday with his sons in emotional post

Elton John

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper