Celebrity deaths in 2022: Remembering the stars we lost this year

19 December 2022, 15:37

Meat Loaf, The Queen and Olivia Newton-John died in 2022
Meat Loaf, The Queen and Olivia Newton-John died in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

In memoriam: Looking back at the famous faces we've sadly said goodbye to in 2022.

From actors to musicians to athletes, here are some of the most high-profile and inspirational stars who have passed away this year so far.

  1. Sidney Poitier

    Sidney Poitier
    Sidney Poitier. Picture: Getty

    Hollywood icon Sir Sidney Poitier died aged 94 on January 7.

    His 71-year career included being the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

  2. Gary Waldhorn

    Gary Waldhorn in 2005
    Gary Waldhorn in 2005. Picture: Getty

    Actor Gary Waldhorn passed away at the age of 78 on January 10.

    He was best known for playing David Horton in classic TV sitcom The Vicar of Dibley alongside co-star Dawn French.

  3. Ronnie Spector

    Ronnie Spector
    Ronnie Spector. Picture: Getty

    The Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector passed away on January 12, aged 78.

    Ronnie was the voice behind many classic soul hits including 'Be My Baby' and 'Sleigh Ride'

  4. Meat Loaf

    Meat Loaf
    Meat Loaf. Picture: Getty

    Singer Meat Loaf died aged 74 on January 21, with his wife Deborah by his side.

    The legendary performer was known for his epic hits such as 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love'.

  5. Shane Warne

    Shane Warne
    Shane Warne. Picture: Getty

    Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died on March 4, at the age of 52.

    Shane was found in his hotel room in Thailand, with an autopsy revealing that he passed from natural causes.

  6. William Hurt

    William Hurt
    William Hurt. Picture: Getty

    Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died on March 10, at the age of 71.

    The actor appeared in many films, such as Broadcast News, The Village and The Incredible Hulk.

  7. Peter Bowles

    Peter Bowles
    Peter Bowles. Picture: Getty

    To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles died from cancer at the age of 85 on March 17.

    He was best known for his role as Richard DeVere in the classic sitcom, opposite Dame Penelope Keith.

  8. Taylor Hawkins

    Taylor Hawkins
    Taylor Hawkins. Picture: Getty

    Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 on February 17.

    His band announced the sad news that he had died of a suspected heart attack.

  9. Tom Parker

    Tom Parker
    Tom Parker. Picture: Getty

    Tom Parker tragically died at the age of 33 on March 30.

    The Wanted singer passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

  10. June Brown

    Dot Cotton
    Dot Cotton. Picture: Getty

    EastEnders legend June Brown died at the age of 95 on April 3.

    June played Walford icon Dot Brown since 1985, until she retired after 35 years in February.

  11. Dennis Waterman

    Dennis Waterman
    Dennis Waterman. Picture: Getty

    Dennis Waterman died aged 74 on May 8.

    The actor was best known for his roles in New Tricks and The Sweeney, and he passed away at his home in Spain with his wife at his side.

  12. Ray Liotta

    Ray Liotta
    Ray Liotta. Picture: Getty

    Hollywood icon Ray Liotta died aged 67 on May 26.

    The Goodfellas actor passed away in the Dominican Republic, while shooting his new film.

  13. Monty Norman

    Monty Norman in 1955
    Monty Norman in 1955. Picture: Getty

    Monty Norman - who wrote the iconic theme music for the James Bond films - died at the age of 94 on July 11.

  14. David Warner

    David Warner
    David Warner. Picture: Getty

    Actor David Warner died at the age of 80 from cancer on July 24.

    He was known for many roles including Time Bandits and Titanic.

  15. Bernard Cribbins

    Bernard Cribbins
    Bernard Cribbins. Picture: Getty

    The Wombles and Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins passed away at the age of 93 on July 28.

  16. Nichelle Nichols

    Nichelle Nichols as Uhura in 'Star Trek'
    Nichelle Nichols as Uhura in 'Star Trek'. Picture: Getty

    Actor Nichelle Nichols passed away on July 30, aged 89.

    She was best known for playing Uhura in the Star Trek TV series.

  17. Judith Durham

    Judith Durham
    Judith Durham. Picture: Getty

    Australian singer Judith Durham died on August 5, aged 79.

    The musician was the lead singer of 1960s band The Seekers, who had massive hits including 'The Carnival is Over'.

  18. Olivia Newton-John

    Olivia Newton-John
    Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Getty

    Grease icon Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, aged 73.

    She was best known for starring alongside John Travolta as Sandy in Grease, and for her successful solo career.

  19. Darius Campbell Danesh

    Darius Campbell
    Darius Campbell. Picture: Getty

    Singer Darius died suddenly after on August 11, aged just 41.

    He was best known for his TV appearances on Popstars and Pop Idol, and for his hit singles including 'Colourblind'.

  20. Bill Turnbull

    Bill Turnbull
    Bill Turnbull. Picture: Getty

    TV and radio presenter Bill Turnbull died on August 31, at the age of 66.

    The Classic FM host died after a five-year fight with prostate cancer.

  21. Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II with Corgi
    Queen Elizabeth II with Corgi. Picture: Getty

    2022's most high-profile death was Her Majesty the Queen, who died at the age of 96 on September 8 surrounded by her family.

    In the year of her Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the Throne, the longest serving monarch passed away at Balmoral.

  22. Angela Lansbury

    Angela Lansbury
    Angela Lansbury. Picture: Getty

    Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury died, aged 96 on October 11.

    The iconic actor died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles.

  23. Robbie Coltrane

    Robbie Coltrane
    Robbie Coltrane. Picture: Getty

    Actor Robbie Coltrane died on October 14, aged 72.

    The Cracker and Harry Potter star passed away in hospital in Scotland.

  24. Jerry Lee Lewis

    Jerry Lee Lewis In Concert
    Jerry Lee Lewis In Concert. Picture: Getty

    American singer Jerry Lee Lewis died aged of 87, on October 28.

    The rock and roll legend was best known for his 1950s hits 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and 'Great Balls of Fire'.

  25. Leslie Phillips

    Leslie Phillips
    Leslie Phillips. Picture: Getty

    Carry On star Leslie Phillips died on November 7, at the age of 98.

    The veteran actor died "peacefully in his sleep" after a long illness.

  26. Irene Cara

    Irene Cara
    Irene Cara. Picture: Getty

    Singer Irene Cara died on November 25 at the age of 63.

    Irene was best known for her massive movie soundtrack hits 'Flashdance' and 'Fame'.

  27. Christine McVie

    Christine McVie
    Christine McVie. Picture: Getty

    Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie died aged 79, on November 30.

    The musician wrote many of the band's hits including 'Songbird', 'Don't Stop', and 'Little Lies'.

  28. Kirstie Alley

    Kirstie Alley
    Kirstie Alley. Picture: Getty

    Cheers star Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 on December 5, following a short battle with cancer.

  29. Ruth Madoc

    Ruth Madoc In Hi-de-Hi!
    Ruth Madoc In Hi-de-Hi! Picture: Getty

    Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc died on December 9 at the age of 79.

    Her death occurred soon after surgery following an accident.

