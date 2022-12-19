Celebrity deaths in 2022: Remembering the stars we lost this year

In memoriam: Looking back at the famous faces we've sadly said goodbye to in 2022.

From actors to musicians to athletes, here are some of the most high-profile and inspirational stars who have passed away this year so far.

Sidney Poitier Sidney Poitier. Picture: Getty Hollywood icon Sir Sidney Poitier died aged 94 on January 7. His 71-year career included being the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Gary Waldhorn Gary Waldhorn in 2005. Picture: Getty Actor Gary Waldhorn passed away at the age of 78 on January 10. He was best known for playing David Horton in classic TV sitcom The Vicar of Dibley alongside co-star Dawn French.

Ronnie Spector Ronnie Spector. Picture: Getty The Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector passed away on January 12, aged 78. Ronnie was the voice behind many classic soul hits including 'Be My Baby' and 'Sleigh Ride'

William Hurt William Hurt. Picture: Getty Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died on March 10, at the age of 71. The actor appeared in many films, such as Broadcast News, The Village and The Incredible Hulk.

Peter Bowles Peter Bowles. Picture: Getty To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles died from cancer at the age of 85 on March 17. He was best known for his role as Richard DeVere in the classic sitcom, opposite Dame Penelope Keith.

Taylor Hawkins Taylor Hawkins. Picture: Getty Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 on February 17. His band announced the sad news that he had died of a suspected heart attack.

Tom Parker Tom Parker. Picture: Getty Tom Parker tragically died at the age of 33 on March 30. The Wanted singer passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

June Brown Dot Cotton. Picture: Getty Remembering when June Brown and Lady Gaga became best friends EastEnders legend June Brown died at the age of 95 on April 3. June played Walford icon Dot Brown since 1985, until she retired after 35 years in February.

Dennis Waterman Dennis Waterman. Picture: Getty Dennis Waterman died aged 74 on May 8. The actor was best known for his roles in New Tricks and The Sweeney, and he passed away at his home in Spain with his wife at his side.

Ray Liotta Ray Liotta. Picture: Getty Hollywood icon Ray Liotta died aged 67 on May 26. The Goodfellas actor passed away in the Dominican Republic, while shooting his new film.

Monty Norman Monty Norman in 1955. Picture: Getty Monty Norman - who wrote the iconic theme music for the James Bond films - died at the age of 94 on July 11.

David Warner David Warner. Picture: Getty Actor David Warner died at the age of 80 from cancer on July 24. He was known for many roles including Time Bandits and Titanic.

Bernard Cribbins Bernard Cribbins. Picture: Getty The Wombles and Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins passed away at the age of 93 on July 28.

Nichelle Nichols Nichelle Nichols as Uhura in 'Star Trek'. Picture: Getty Actor Nichelle Nichols passed away on July 30, aged 89. She was best known for playing Uhura in the Star Trek TV series.

Judith Durham Judith Durham. Picture: Getty Australian singer Judith Durham died on August 5, aged 79. The musician was the lead singer of 1960s band The Seekers, who had massive hits including 'The Carnival is Over'.

Darius Campbell Danesh Darius Campbell. Picture: Getty Singer Darius died suddenly after on August 11, aged just 41. He was best known for his TV appearances on Popstars and Pop Idol, and for his hit singles including 'Colourblind'.

Bill Turnbull Bill Turnbull. Picture: Getty TV and radio presenter Bill Turnbull died on August 31, at the age of 66. The Classic FM host died after a five-year fight with prostate cancer.

Robbie Coltrane Robbie Coltrane. Picture: Getty Actor Robbie Coltrane died on October 14, aged 72. The Cracker and Harry Potter star passed away in hospital in Scotland.

Jerry Lee Lewis Jerry Lee Lewis In Concert. Picture: Getty American singer Jerry Lee Lewis died aged of 87, on October 28. The rock and roll legend was best known for his 1950s hits 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and 'Great Balls of Fire'.

Leslie Phillips Leslie Phillips. Picture: Getty Carry On star Leslie Phillips died on November 7, at the age of 98. The veteran actor died "peacefully in his sleep" after a long illness.