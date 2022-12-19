Celebrity deaths in 2022: Remembering the stars we lost this year

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
19 December 2022, 15:37
In memoriam: Looking back at the famous faces we've sadly said goodbye to in 2022.
From actors to musicians to athletes, here are some of the most high-profile and inspirational stars who have passed away this year so far.
Hollywood icon Sir Sidney Poitier died aged 94 on January 7.
His 71-year career included being the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Actor Gary Waldhorn passed away at the age of 78 on January 10.
He was best known for playing David Horton in classic TV sitcom The Vicar of Dibley alongside co-star Dawn French.
The Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector passed away on January 12, aged 78.
Ronnie was the voice behind many classic soul hits including 'Be My Baby' and 'Sleigh Ride'
Singer Meat Loaf died aged 74 on January 21, with his wife Deborah by his side.
The legendary performer was known for his epic hits such as 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love'.
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died on March 4, at the age of 52.
Shane was found in his hotel room in Thailand, with an autopsy revealing that he passed from natural causes.
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died on March 10, at the age of 71.
The actor appeared in many films, such as Broadcast News, The Village and The Incredible Hulk.
To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles died from cancer at the age of 85 on March 17.
He was best known for his role as Richard DeVere in the classic sitcom, opposite Dame Penelope Keith.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 on February 17.
His band announced the sad news that he had died of a suspected heart attack.
Tom Parker tragically died at the age of 33 on March 30.
The Wanted singer passed away after a battle with brain cancer.
EastEnders legend June Brown died at the age of 95 on April 3.
June played Walford icon Dot Brown since 1985, until she retired after 35 years in February.
Dennis Waterman died aged 74 on May 8.
The actor was best known for his roles in New Tricks and The Sweeney, and he passed away at his home in Spain with his wife at his side.
Hollywood icon Ray Liotta died aged 67 on May 26.
The Goodfellas actor passed away in the Dominican Republic, while shooting his new film.
Monty Norman - who wrote the iconic theme music for the James Bond films - died at the age of 94 on July 11.
Actor David Warner died at the age of 80 from cancer on July 24.
He was known for many roles including Time Bandits and Titanic.
The Wombles and Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins passed away at the age of 93 on July 28.
Actor Nichelle Nichols passed away on July 30, aged 89.
She was best known for playing Uhura in the Star Trek TV series.
Australian singer Judith Durham died on August 5, aged 79.
The musician was the lead singer of 1960s band The Seekers, who had massive hits including 'The Carnival is Over'.
Grease icon Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, aged 73.
She was best known for starring alongside John Travolta as Sandy in Grease, and for her successful solo career.
Singer Darius died suddenly after on August 11, aged just 41.
He was best known for his TV appearances on Popstars and Pop Idol, and for his hit singles including 'Colourblind'.
TV and radio presenter Bill Turnbull died on August 31, at the age of 66.
The Classic FM host died after a five-year fight with prostate cancer.
2022's most high-profile death was Her Majesty the Queen, who died at the age of 96 on September 8 surrounded by her family.
In the year of her Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the Throne, the longest serving monarch passed away at Balmoral.
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury died, aged 96 on October 11.
The iconic actor died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles.
Actor Robbie Coltrane died on October 14, aged 72.
The Cracker and Harry Potter star passed away in hospital in Scotland.
American singer Jerry Lee Lewis died aged of 87, on October 28.
The rock and roll legend was best known for his 1950s hits 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and 'Great Balls of Fire'.
Carry On star Leslie Phillips died on November 7, at the age of 98.
The veteran actor died "peacefully in his sleep" after a long illness.
Singer Irene Cara died on November 25 at the age of 63.
Irene was best known for her massive movie soundtrack hits 'Flashdance' and 'Fame'.
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie died aged 79, on November 30.
The musician wrote many of the band's hits including 'Songbird', 'Don't Stop', and 'Little Lies'.
Cheers star Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 on December 5, following a short battle with cancer.
Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc died on December 9 at the age of 79.
Her death occurred soon after surgery following an accident.
See more Latest TV & Film News