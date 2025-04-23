Celebrity Traitors UK: Release date, cast and more revealed

The cast for The Celebrity Traitors UK has seemingly been leaked online. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Hannah Watkin

Smooth’s own Kate Garraway is among the all star cast reportedly heading to the castle...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Celebrity Traitors UK cast list has been leaked, finally revealing which famous faces will be braving Claudia Winkleman’s castle.

And according to The Sun’s exclusive line-up reveal, Smooth’s Kate Garraway is among the 19 stars who will be starring in the UK’s first celebrity edition of the popular reality show where no one can be trusted.

But who will be joining Kate in the battle between the Faithful and the Traitors around Ardross Castle’s iconic roundtable?

Here’s everything we know so far about the first series of The Celebrity Traitors UK...

When is The Celebrity Traitors UK’s release date?

An exact airdate for The Celebrity Traitors UK has not yet been revealed by the BBC.

The Traitors UK is getting a celebrity version later this year. Picture: BBC

The series is expected to air before season four of the original UK show, which is usually aired in the New Year.

Therefore, viewers should likely expect The Celebrity Traitors UK to air sometime this autumn or winter on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors UK cast?

The official cast for The Traitors UK’s celebrity edition was leaked on Tuesday, April 22.

Here’s everyone who will reportedly be taking part...

Kate Garraway Kate in 2024. Picture: Getty Yes, Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway could be our next favourite Traitor or Faithful! Our much-loved presenter, also known for her work on Good Morning Britain and her moving documentaries about her late-husband Derek Draper’s battle with long Covid, will reportedly soon be headed to Scotland to film for this highly anticipated show. Stephen Fry Stephen Fry receiving his Knighthood in 2025. Picture: Getty National treasure Sir Stephen Fry is one of the biggest names set to head to The Traitors castle. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Stephen was one of host Claudia Winkleman’s top picks for a celebrity series of the show. “Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game,” they shared in August 2024. Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross in 2025. Picture: Getty Classic FM presenter, film critic and TV star Jonathan Ross will be joining Kate Garraway and more friends in Scotland. Will he be able to work out which of his fellow stars can be trusted and which are to be feared? Or will Jonathan himself enter the castle as a threat? Celia Imrie Celia Imrie at the 2025 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty Actress Celia Imrie is beloved for her roles in films including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Soon set to feature in the star-filled adaptation of Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club, will The Traitors castle provide Celia with another mystery to solve, or more opportunity to put in another excellent performance? Paloma Faith Paloma Faith in 2024. Picture: Getty Paloma Faith is known for her hit songs including ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’, ‘Crybaby’ and ‘Picking Up the Pieces’. And as an insider joked with The Sun, the fashionable star will surely also bring some “competition” to Claudia’s memorable The Traitors ensembles. Nick Mohammed Nick Mohammed in 2023. Picture: Getty Ted Lasso star and Mr Swallow actor Nick Mohammed is ready to amuse the rest of The Celebrity Traitors UK cast. But will lots of laughs be enough to keep Nick safe in the dangerous world of The Traitors castle? Tameka Empson Tameka Empson at the Inside Soap Awards in 2011. Picture: Getty EastEnders actress Tameka Empson is reportedly swapping the drama of Albert Square for the shocking revelations of The Traitors roundtable. The Kim Fox actress is also known for her comedy work in shows like 3 Non-Blondes. Alan Carr Alan Carr in 2015. Picture: Getty Alan Carr’s involvement in The Celebrity Traitors UK has fans very excited, as everyone awaits the hilarity he is sure to bring. The BAFTA and National Television Awards winner is currently best known for working on home renovations with Amanda Holden in shows like Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, and for being a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Clare Balding Clare Balding in 2024. Picture: Getty Clare Balding is known for turning down reality TV offers, so it’s great news for The Traitors that the show’s format managed to tempt the veteran broadcaster to take part. Having revealed she was a fan of the show while on Loose Women in late 2024, here’s hoping she loves taking part as much as she does watching from the sofa! Charlotte Church Charlotte Church in 2024. Picture: Getty Welsh singer Charlotte Church is ready to be named as either a Traitor or a Faithful by The Traitors’ iconic host, Claudia Winkleman. Charlotte is known for pop and classical singing, as well as presenting and starring on TV shows like 2014’s Under Milk Wood and The Charlotte Church Show. Mark Bonnar Mark Bonnar at the BAFTAs in 2018. Picture: Getty Scottish actor Mark Bonnar is known for his roles in award-winning shows including Guilt, Shetland and Unforgotten. Having also starred as detectives in Line of Duty and Psychoville, surely Mark will be well prepared to sniff out the castle’s Traitors – unless of course he becomes one himself..? Tom Daley Tom Daley with his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty Olympian Tom Daley is ready for a new challenge on The Celebrity Traitors UK. According to The Sun, Tom has previously turned down opportunities to star on Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, but clearly The Traitors was a more tempting reality format. Cat Burns Cat Burns performing in 2024. Picture: Getty Singer Cat Burns is a The Traitors super-fan, having previously shared her thoughts on the show with fans via social media. Now the (round) tables have turned, how will Cat react to being part of all the action in Ardross Castle? David Olusoga David Olusoga in 2017. Picture: Getty Historian Professor David Olusoga is a BAFTA-winning arts presenter, writer and academic. But will his excellent research and communication skills make him too much of a threat to this year’s Celebrity Traitors contestants? Joe Wilkinson Joe Wilkinson in 2025. Picture: Getty Joe Wilkinson has an upper hand in this year’s competition, as he’s friends with former The Traitors UK star (and devious Traitor) Paul Gorton. The comedian is known for his appearances on shows including Afterlife, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Last One Laughing. Joe Marler Joe Marler in 2024. Picture: Getty Our second Joe of the series, English rugby player Joe Marler is used to coming up against tough opposition, but also expects to always be able to trust his team. On The Traitor, no one can be trusted, so this will prove a whole new challenge for Joe to tackle. Lucy Beaumont Lucy Beaumont in 2023. Picture: Getty Comedian Lucy Beaumont is taking on The Celebrity Traitors UK season one. You may know Lucy from her appearances on shows including Drunk History, Hullraisers, and for leading Meet the Richardsons with her ex-husband Jon Richardson. Ruth Codd Ruth Codd in 2022. Picture: Getty Irish actress Ruth Codd is much loved for her roles in Netflix’s The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher. She is also set to star in 2025’s upcoming How to Train Your Dragon live-action film, but will The Traitors castle lead her to her biggest acting challenge yet? It will all depend on whether she is made one of Claudia’s devious Traitors... Niko Omilana Nico Omilana in 2025. Picture: Getty YouTube prankster Niko Omilana has built a huge following of over seven million subscribers on the popular video streaming platform. But will the young influencer’s usual antics help or hinder him in gaining the trust of the rest of The Celebrity Traitors UK’s cast? Only time will tell how the internet star – who has also dabbled in politics – will do on the show.

Where is The Celebrity Traitors UK being filmed?

As is the case with every edition of The Traitors, The Celebrity Traitors UK will also be filmed in Scotland at the show’s imposing Ardross Castle location and its surrounding highlands.

Filming for the show reportedly began in late April 2025.