Chris De Burgh's daughter Rosanna gives birth to twins after 14 miscarriages

19 November 2020, 10:59

Chris De Burgh's daughter pregnant with twins after suffering 14 miscarriages
Chris De Burgh's daughter pregnant with twins after suffering 14 miscarriages. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Rosanna Davison

Chris De Burgh's daughter Rosanna Davison has shared the happy news that she given birth to twins, after being told she would probably never carry her own baby.

Chris De Burgh's model daughter Rosanna, 36, announced the amazing news on her Instagram alongside her husband Wes Quirke.

The couple are already parents to daughter Sophia, who is now a sister to baby brothers Hugo and Oscar.

Rosanna had previously opened up about her "challenging fertility journey" to have children which she explained was attributed to a dysfunction in her immune system.

She wrote: "Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.

"️Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true."We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support."

Announcing the news back in January, Rosanna said: "We're absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her."

"As I've spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate.

Read more: Sheridan Smith reveals super cute name of her 2-month-old baby boy

"I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify.

"So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us."

View this post on Instagram

We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November 💙💙 We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her. As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate. I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us ❤️ My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries. However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world. So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises! 😅 Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways 💫 As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope 🕊 #twinpregnancy #novemberbabies #month5 #halfwaythere #fertilityawareness

A post shared by Rosanna Davison MSc (@rosanna_davison) on

Chris de Burgh and his daughter Rosanna Davison pictured in 2017
Chris de Burgh and his daughter Rosanna Davison pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty

Appearing on the Irish TV Show The Late Late Show in March this year, Rosanna opened up about her pregnancy issues.

"I was told pretty much that my immune system was reacting to Wes's DNA, seeing it as a foreign invader as it would a pathogen or a cancer cell and killing. So essentially my body was killing my babies," she explained to show host Ryan Tubridy.

Read more: When Chris de Burgh surprised the greatest Stars in their Eyes contestant ever

"At the beginning, I questioned my role as a woman, I couldn't do what my body was biologically designed to do," she said.

"There were a couple of times, I suppose we look back at them now and laugh, I tried to convince Wes to leave me and find another partner because I knew he was dying for a baby."

"We want to give hope and inspiration to others who may be going through a similar situation.

"It was also so important to me, as a woman, to contribute to the conversation about miscarriage and infertility, and to help to normalise it for others," said Rosanna.

"We hope that by sharing the story of our challenging journey to parenthood, we'll give some hope and courage to others struggling as we did, and empower anyone going through the loneliness, pain and trauma of infertility to open up to a trusted friend or relative because speaking to others really does help the healing process."

