Where are the cast of Clueless now? Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and more

Clueless will celebrate its 30th anniversary this summer.

Clueless first hit the big screen almost 30 years ago, in July 1995.

The film became an instant classic, leading to everything from spin-off novels, a successful three season sitcom to most recently, an exciting new West End musical.

Loosely based on the plot of Jane Austen’s 1881 novel Emma, Clueless’ endearing coming-of-age story about popular girl Cher Horowitz and her friends still amuses audiences today.

So, almost 30 years on from when it was first released, here’s what all the Clueless cast have been up to since they first entered the halls of Bronson Alcott High...

Alicia Silverstone (Cher Horowitz) Alicia in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty After starring as lead character Cher in Clueless, Alicia went on to star as Batgirl in 1997’s Batman & Robin. She also had roles in 1996’s True Crime, 1997’s Excess Baggage and the 2000 film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Love Labour’s Lost. In the 1990s, Alicia starred in three music videos for Aerosmith. She made her Broadway debut in 2002 in a stage version of The Graduate, and has also starred in plays including 2012’s The Performers and 2015’s Of Good Stock. Alicia received a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for her role in the 2003 TV show Miss Match, and has also had roles in TV shows including Rebel Highway, Suburgatory and The Baby-Sitters Club. The actress was married to Christopher Jarecki from 2005 to 2018, and the pair share one child together. She is a passionate animal rights campaigner and vegan.

Stacey Dash (Dionne Davenport) Stacey in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty Stacey Dash starred as Cher’s best friend Dionne in Clueless, and unlike Alicia, reprised her role for the Clueless TV series in the late 90s. The actress has since starred in films including 2003’s View from the Top and 2016’s TV movie Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Over the years, the actress – who was also a Fox News contributor from 2014 to 2017 – has opened up about difficult subjects including her abusive upbringing and her struggles with drug addiction. Stacey has been married four times in total, but each relationship has ended in divorce. She has two children. In September 2019, the Clueless star was arrested for alleged domestic violence towards her then-husband Jeffrey Marty. He later bailed her out of jail and the case was eventually dropped entirely on his request.

Brittany Murphy (Tai Frasier) Brittany in Clueless and at a 2006 event. Picture: Alamy/Getty After starring as the sweet but naive Tai in Clueless, Brittany Murphy became an in-demand actress who starred in films such as Girl Interrupted, Don’t Say a Word and Riding in Cars With Boys. Brittany married English filmmaker Simon Monjack in 2007, but their life together was cut short when in December 2009, the actress suddenly passed away aged just 32. Her death was attributed by a coroner to pneumonia, exacerbated by iron-deficiency anaemia and an overdose of legal drugs.

Paul Rudd (Josh Lucas) Paul in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty Clueless was Paul Rudd’s debut film appearance, and it’s safe to say the Josh Lucas actor has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful Hollywood career since. Following Clueless, Paul immediately went on to score supporting roles in hits including Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. The actor is now best known for being Marvel’s Ant-Man and for his roles in films like the Anchorman and Ghostbusters franchises. He’s also featured in popular TV shows like Friends, Living with Yourself and Only Murders in the Building. In 2003 he married writer and producer Julie Yaeger, and the pair share two children. Paul was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021.

Donald Faison (Murray Duvall) Donald in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty Like Stacey, Donald reprised his Clueless role as Dionne’s boyfriend Murray in the TV series which debuted in 1996. The actor has since starred in other TV shows including Scrubs, Extended Family, and The Exes, plus in films like 2000’s Remember the Titans. Faison has six children; three of whom he shares with his first wife Lisa Askey; a son whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince; and two children who he shares with his second wife CaCee Cobb, to whom he is still married.

Jeremy Sisto (Elton Tiscia) Jeremy in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty After starring as rich kid Elton in Clueless, Jeremy went on to score roles in popular TV series Six Feet Under, Law & Order and currently, FBI. Jeremy also had a lead role in the sitcom Suburgatory, on which Alicia Silverstone amusingly played his character’s on-again, off-again love interest in season one. This was the third time the two had been paired together, the other time being 1995’s Hideaway. Jeremy was married to Marisa Ryan from 1993 to 2002. He married his current wife Addie Lane in 2009, and the pair share two children.

Breckin Meyer (Travis Birkenstock) Breckin in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty Breckin, who starred in Clueless as stoner skateboarder Travis, later starred in comedy films like Road Trip, Rat Race and the live-action animated Garfield movies. But Breckin’s now perhaps best known for his work on the long-running Adult Swim sketch show Robot Chicken. The actor married writer and director Deborah Kaplan in 2001 and the pair share two children. Deborah and Breckin divorced in 2014.

Twink Caplan (Miss Toby Geist) Twink in Clueless and at a premiere event in 2013. Picture: Alamy/Getty Twink Caplan not only starred as teacher Miss Geist in 1995’s Clueless and its TV spin-off show of the name, but the comedian also produced both projects. Twink is also known for her role as Kirstey Alley’s best friend Rona in the Look Who’s Talking film franchise and has also starred in shows including Community and Frasier.

Wallace Shawn (Mr Wendell Hall) Wallace in Clueless and at a recent premiere event. Picture: Alamy/Getty Best known for My Dinner with Andre and his role as Vizzini in The Princess Bride, following Clueless, Wallace Shawn has since starred in shows including Gossip Girl and voiced Rex in the Toy Story franchise. The actor and playwright also played Dr John Sturgis in The Big Bang Theory spin-off show Young Sheldon, and has published two books: Essays (2009) and Night Thoughts (2017).