When Des O'Connor sang a brilliant duet of 'The Power of Love' with Jennifer Rush

16 November 2020, 17:11

Des O'Connor and Jennifer Rush
Des O'Connor and Jennifer Rush. Picture: YouTube/The Des O'Connor Show

By Tom Eames

The entertainment world was saddened to hear of Des O'Connor's death at the age of 88 this weekend.

Des O'Connor was a prolific comedian, presenter and singer during his long career, and while he was best known for his various primetime TV shows, it was easy to forget how good a singer he was.

This wasn't helped by all the hilarious ribbing he got at the hands of good friends Morecambe and Wise in so many of their classic sketches.

However, he had a great set of pipes on him, as demonstrated in this unearthed clip of him singing an iconic power ballad.

It's no easy task taking on 'The Power of Love' at the best of times, but to sing it with Jennifer Rush herself, is quite amazing. Watch the moment below:

The pair joined up for an episode of Des O'Connor Tonight in 1988. The clip also sees Jennifer and Des sharing a sweet moment as he joins her on stage, moments after she performed her latest song 'You're My One and Only'.

See more: Remembering Joe Longthorne's incredible impression of Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey

Des O'Connor scored several hit singles during his career, including the 1968 number one 'I Pretend'.

He continued releasing albums over the years, most recently with 2008's Inspired. He last reached the UK top 10 in 1986 with a version of 'The Skye Boat Song'.

