The Devil Wears Prada sequel: Release date, cast, trailer and more

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is seemingly on the way! Picture: Alamy

By Alfie Bennett

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly on the way, 19 years after the original film was released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Devil Wears Prada sequel may have been moving at a glacial pace towards us since the release of the first film in 2006, but it is coming.

The iconic movie, based off the Lauren Weisberger novel (which also recently opened as a musical in London's West End), is reportedly set to return with Disney developing a sequel to the original.

Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far about the upcoming movie...

Watch the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada

What is The Devil Wears Prada sequel about?

Original The Devil Wears Prada screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to return for the sequel, but there's still lots of uncertainty – including who will be returning to the screen.

Reportedly, the storyline will follow Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) amid the decline of print magazines in a growing digital world.

Miranda will be back! Picture: Alamy

As the icon navigates her career in the changing industry, she also face off against Emily (played by Emily Blunt) who is set to play a high-powered executive for a luxury group.

Who will be in The Devil Wears Prada sequel cast?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is listed on the official Production List website, an outlet which officially: “Monitors all major film and TV projects currently in pre-production and active development.”

Original director David Frankel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all reportedly in talks to return.

It's hoped many of The Devil Wears Prada's all-star cast will be back. Picture: Alamy

Vanessa Williams talks 'Save the Best for Last' memories and starring in the Devil Wears Prada Musical

A source told Entertainment Weekly that the original cast are all in talks to reprise their roles, including Meryl Steep, Anne Hatheway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The Production List website also confirmed that all four actors are set to return.

Stanley Tucci, who played Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada, was questioned at the premiere of Netflix’s Electric State on the sequel, but he refused to answer any questions about it.

When will The Devil Wears Prada sequel be released?

A release date for The Devil Wears Prada sequel has not been officially set.

No trailers or images from the sequel have been shared as of yet either.

We may still have a while to wait before The Devil Wears Prada sequel is released. Picture: Alamy

It is also unclear if the sequel will follow Lauren Weisburger's 2013 sequel novel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, or her 2018 third book When Life Gives You Lululemons.

We’ll keep this page updated when more information becomes available!