Dick Van Dyke’s ‘amazing’ health celebrated in photo of 99-year-old at gym

30 September 2025, 12:23

Dick Van Dyke smiling
Dick Van Dyke is dedicated to staying fit in his old age. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is keeping as fit as ever in his centenary year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dick Van Dyke is set on proving there’s no age limit to keeping fit at the gym.

The 99-year-old actor who will celebrate his 100th birthday this December regularly cites his strict workout regimen as the secret to his longevity.

And now the Mary Poppins star’s dedication to his fitness regimen has been proven after the actor was spotted completing a workout by another star who happened to be visiting the same Malibu gym.

Taking to Instagram last Friday (September 26), Australian-American rockstar Rick Springfield penned next to a photo of him grinning with the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor that he’d seen the 99-year-old “working out on every machine.”

Celebrating the older star’s “amazing” fitness and dedication to his workout routine, Rick continued: “Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being.

“I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left!” he added.

Fans rushed to the comments of Rick’s post to congratulate both stars on their good health.

“He is so amazing. What a great photo,” one person penned. “Rock on you two,” another wrote.

“Two living legends showing us what true strength looks like. Proof that passion, health, and joy keep you timeless. Truly inspiring!” a third said.

Dick Van Dyke at the 2024 Emmys
Dick Van Dyke at the 2024 Emmys. Picture: Getty

In January 2025, Dick opened up about his dedication to staying fit through going to the gym while being interviewed on Ted Danson’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

“Somebody said: ‘To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?’” Dick recalled in the double-date themed episode, which saw Ted and Dick joined by their wives, Mary Steenburgen and Arlene Silver.

“I said: ‘I’ve always exercised three days a week.’ We go to the gym, still, three days a week, and I think that’s it,” he went on to explain.

Ted recalled previously having run into Dick at his gym in Florida, and like Rick, he stressed how the sitcom star “would not walk” but “dance” from machine to machine during his training!

Elsewhere on social media, Dick was recently videoed wishing his wife Arlene a happy 54th birthday.

"We've been married 13 years. In two and a half months I'm going to be 100 years old, I hope, and I’ve never seen a more beautiful woman in my life than this one," he told party guests.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split – everything we know so far

Country

Read Barbra Streisand's tribute to the late Robert Redford

Barbra Streisand says Robert Redford was 'one of a kind' and opens up about their last meeting

Barbra Streisand

Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle Szaggers shared a special bond.

Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle Szaggars' secret to 'wonderful' decades-long romance

Robert Redford pictured starring in 'The Horse Whisperer' in 1998.

Robert Redford dies, aged 89

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn at the Emmys

Reba McEntire, 70, and Rex Linn, 68, celebrate engagement at the Emmys

Country

More on Smooth

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton postpones shows to 'deal with some health challenges’

Dolly Parton

New music from Queen could be on the way...

Brian May gives latest on new Queen music and future live shows

Queen

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster

Penny Lancaster reveals Rod Stewart’s parenthood regret

Rod Stewart

Robbie Williams smiling and doing a hand heart

Watch Robbie Williams get whole stadium to sing happy birthday to daughter, 13

Robbie Williams

Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Joe and Dru Hill

See Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men and more LIVE: Tickets, dates and venue details

Madonna at the 2025 Met Gala

Madonna reveals new album release date

Madonna

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper