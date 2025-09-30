Dick Van Dyke’s ‘amazing’ health celebrated in photo of 99-year-old at gym

Dick Van Dyke is dedicated to staying fit in his old age. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is keeping as fit as ever in his centenary year.

Dick Van Dyke is set on proving there’s no age limit to keeping fit at the gym.

The 99-year-old actor who will celebrate his 100th birthday this December regularly cites his strict workout regimen as the secret to his longevity.

And now the Mary Poppins star’s dedication to his fitness regimen has been proven after the actor was spotted completing a workout by another star who happened to be visiting the same Malibu gym.

Taking to Instagram last Friday (September 26), Australian-American rockstar Rick Springfield penned next to a photo of him grinning with the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor that he’d seen the 99-year-old “working out on every machine.”

Celebrating the older star’s “amazing” fitness and dedication to his workout routine, Rick continued: “Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being.

“I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left!” he added.

Fans rushed to the comments of Rick’s post to congratulate both stars on their good health.

“He is so amazing. What a great photo,” one person penned. “Rock on you two,” another wrote.

“Two living legends showing us what true strength looks like. Proof that passion, health, and joy keep you timeless. Truly inspiring!” a third said.

Dick Van Dyke at the 2024 Emmys. Picture: Getty

In January 2025, Dick opened up about his dedication to staying fit through going to the gym while being interviewed on Ted Danson’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

“Somebody said: ‘To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?’” Dick recalled in the double-date themed episode, which saw Ted and Dick joined by their wives, Mary Steenburgen and Arlene Silver.

“I said: ‘I’ve always exercised three days a week.’ We go to the gym, still, three days a week, and I think that’s it,” he went on to explain.

Ted recalled previously having run into Dick at his gym in Florida, and like Rick, he stressed how the sitcom star “would not walk” but “dance” from machine to machine during his training!

Elsewhere on social media, Dick was recently videoed wishing his wife Arlene a happy 54th birthday.

"We've been married 13 years. In two and a half months I'm going to be 100 years old, I hope, and I’ve never seen a more beautiful woman in my life than this one," he told party guests.