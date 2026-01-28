Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey FINALLY gets update – everything we know so far

28 January 2026, 11:06

By Hannah Watkin

Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman will return in a new film, set to enter production later this year.

The long-talked-about Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey has finally got an official update.

Yesterday (January 27), it was confirmed by Lionsgate that a sequel to the 1987 Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey film is still in the works, with Jennifer set to reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman.

The 65-year-old will also be executive producing the picture – the second tie-in film in the franchise following 2004’s prequel Havana Nights.

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of Dirty Dancing on August 17, 1987.
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of Dirty Dancing on August 17, 1987. Picture: Getty

“The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years,” Jennifer shared in a statement released Tuesday.

“I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film… and I’m excited to say that It looks like the wait will soon be over.”

Dirty Dancing tells the story of Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, who falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Swayze) while staying at the Kellerman’s resort in the 1960s.

Watch the original movie trailer for Dirty Dancing

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner"
"Nobody puts Baby in a corner". Picture: Alamy

Following Patrick Swayze’s death in 2009, it’s unclear how the new film will deal with his absence, but it’s expected that the film will pay tribute to him and his character through its story.

Hunger Games series producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will be the film’s producers, and the film’s script will be penned by Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kim Rosenstock.

The highly-anticipated Dirty Dancing sequel is expected to commence production later this year.

Celebrating the news, Lionsgate’s chair Adam Fogelson said: “We are beyond thrilled to announce we have assembled the perfect team to carry this film forward in partnership with Jennifer Grey.

Why Patrick Swayze NEVER agreed to a Dirty Dancing sequel

“There are no better producers for this movie than our longtime partners and friends Nina and Brad from The Hunger Games, and we could not be more excited to have Kim coming on board to write.”

He stressed: “Dirty Dancing remains as beloved today as it was upon its initial release, and we knew that a very special group of people would have to come together for fans to embrace a return to Kellerman’s...

“With this super team now in place, we are moving full steam ahead so that both existing fans and new audiences can discover the magic, the music and the emotion that is Dirty Dancing in a new theatrical film meant for the big screen,” he concluded.

