Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth dancing synced to Jackie Wilson's 'Higher and Higher' is pure joy

13 November 2020, 15:41

Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth dancing synced to Jackie Wilson's 'Higher and Higher'
Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth dancing synced to Jackie Wilson's 'Higher and Higher'. Picture: Getty/YouTube/Columbia

By Tom Eames

A video syncing up the incredible dancing of Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth with Jackie Wilson's happy anthem 'Higher and Higher' is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

You may have heard of syncing Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album with The Wizard of Oz, but there's a much simpler and joyous equivalent.

A fantastic YouTube video has mashed-up a scene from Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth in the 1942 film You Were Never Lovelier with Jackie Wilson's song 'Higher and Higher' from 1967.

It's quite amazing just how well the two clips work together, as Fred and Rita dance perfectly in sync with the song. Watch it below:

The idea was first posted on YouTube by user 'kiddysoulgirl99' in 2015, reaching over 9 million views.

However, it has now been updated with improved definition in the video above.

Jackie Wilson released 'Higher and Higher' from the album of the same name in 1967. It only reached number 11 in the UK but has gone on to become an iconic soul anthem.

Fred Astaire made two films with Rita Hayworth, and he once said that Rita was his favourite ever dance partner.

