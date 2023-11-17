Fred Sirieix facts: First Dates and I'm a Celebrity star's age, wife, family and career revealed

Fred Sirieix from First Dates
Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Fred Sirieix is a French chef, TV personality, author and maître d’hôtel who has made a name for himself in the UK hospitality industry.

He is best known for his charming and witty role on Channel 4’s First Dates, where he helps single people find love at 'his' restaurant.

He has also appeared on other popular shows such as Million Pound Menu, Gordon, Gino and Fred, and Remarkable Places to Eat.

  1. Fred Sirieix age: How old is he?

    Fred at the BAFTAs
    Picture: Getty

    Fred Sirieix is 51 years old and was born on January 27, 1972 in Limoges, France.

  2. Fred Sirieix's career: His TV appearances and more

    Fred Sirieix has had a remarkable career in the hospitality industry, working as a maître d’hôtel in some of the most prestigious restaurants in London.

    He started his career as a chef in France, but soon discovered his passion for front-of-house service. He moved to the UK at the age of 19 and worked as a head waiter at La Tante Claire, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant.

    He then worked at Le Gavroche, Sartoria and Brasserie Roux, before becoming the general manager of Galvin at Windows, a Michelin-starred restaurant in the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane. He held this position for 14 years until 2019.

    Fred Sirieix also became a successful TV personality, appearing on several shows related to food, service and dating. He is best known for being the maître d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates. He decided to be part of the show because he thought it was a fun and good-hearted programme.

  3. Is Fred Sirieix married?

    Fred was previously in a long-term relationship for 12 years with his partner Alex. The pair have two children together, Andrea and Lucien.

    View this post on Instagram

    Good times ☀️🇯🇲 #fruitcake 🍫❤️

    A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix) on

    Fred is now dating someone who he refers to as his 'fruitcake' on social media.

    The pair seem to enjoy holidays together, whilst staying anonymous in the public eye.

