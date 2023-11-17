Fred Sirieix facts: First Dates and I'm a Celebrity star's age, wife, family and career revealed

Fred Sirieix from First Dates. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Fred Sirieix is a French chef, TV personality, author and maître d’hôtel who has made a name for himself in the UK hospitality industry.

He is best known for his charming and witty role on Channel 4’s First Dates, where he helps single people find love at 'his' restaurant.

He has also appeared on other popular shows such as Million Pound Menu, Gordon, Gino and Fred, and Remarkable Places to Eat.