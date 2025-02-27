Acting legend Gene Hackman dies, aged 95

Acting legend Gene Hackman dies, aged 95. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The Superman actor and his wife have been found dead at their home.

Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95.

The Oscar-winning actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon (February 26). Arakawa was 63.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico said: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

"This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

The actor’s daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman has told news website TMZ that she believes the couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Oscar-winning actor has been found dead at his home in Santa Fe. Picture: Getty

Hackman had a film career that spanned four decades and was the recipient of two Oscars, two BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globes.

He was best known for roles in The French Connection, Unforgiven, and Mississippi Burning.

Many fans will remember Gene as supervillain Lex Luthor in the Superman films.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Getty

Dara O'Briain has penned a tribute to the celebrated actor.

The comedian wrote on Twitter/X: "Ah, Gene Hackman. The finest screen actor ever, I think. Not a single duff performance, in a long, long career. And the best delivery ever of a single word: when he says 'Cigars!' In Young Frankenstein."

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote on social media: "We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it.

"He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."

"The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity," filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola shared on Threads.

"I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

Antonio Banderas shared his tribute on Instagram, writing: "A very sad day for the cinema’s family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away.

"My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers."