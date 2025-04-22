George Clooney shocks fans with Amal Clooney marriage confession

George and Amal Clooney married in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Ocean’s Eleven star has been married to Amal for over ten years.

George Clooney has shocked fans with the admission that he and his wife have never had an argument.

Despite having been married for 11 years, the 63-year-old actor and his wife Amal Clooney have never tiffed, George said during a CBS Mornings interview on Saturday (April 21).

Speaking with US talk show host Gayle King about his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, George opened up about his family life with Amal and their two children.

George and Amal Clooney together at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney in 2018. Picture: Getty

“Amal and I are having a really great time in life,” he gushed. “Our kids [twins Ella and Alexander] are seven, they’re about to be eight, which is a pretty great age and they’re really curious and funny.”

During the interview, George recalled how on a previous visit to CBS he'd shocked people by revealing the couple had “never had an argument.”

“We still haven’t,” he confirmed, joking: “We’re trying to find something to fight about but I think, because I started so late [there isn’t anything].”

The Ocean’s Eleven star was once certain he would never remarry or have children after his marriage to Talia Balsam came to an end in 1993.

George Clooney talks about his Broadway debut as CBS News legend Edward R. Murrow

But things changed after he met Amal.

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman,” he told Gayle.

“I feel as if I hit the jackpot, and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

George made headlines earlier this month when comments he made (also while promoting his new show) suggested he was done with acting as a romantic lead in movies.

George Clooney is currently leading the cast of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway. Picture: Getty

“I’m not doing romantic films anymore,” George said, citing his age as the reason why he’s “not trying to compete” with younger actors for lead roles in romance films these days.

But as many fans pointed out, George's age should be no reason why the much-loved actor can’t star in more romantic films if the demand (and age-appropriate characters) are there.

George met human rights lawyer Amal, 47, through a mutual friend back in 2013. The pair began dating soon after, and got engaged in mid-2014.

The pair married in September 2014, and have now been together for almost 11 years.