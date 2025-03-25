Why George Clooney will never star in more romance films

25 March 2025, 13:33

George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney doesn't plan on competing for romantic lead roles in the future. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Ocean’s Eleven actor seemingly has no more interest in romantic film roles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Clooney has revealed he doesn’t plan on taking any more romantic lead roles.

Speaking on the US interview show 60 Minutes, the Hollywood star shared that he has no intention of starring in more romance films.

“Look, I’m 63 years old,” the actor shared. “I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men.

“That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore,” he continued.

Ticket to Paradise trailer starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts

George Clooney: The 2025 60 Minutes Interview

Some of the actor’s most popular past romance roles include One Fine Day (1996), Intolerable Cruelty (2003) and most recently, Ticket to Paradise (2022).

The box office returns on Ticket to Paradise (in which George starred alongside Julia Roberts) suggest audiences were still interested in seeing the two-time People’s Sexiest Man Alive winner in his latest romance film.

But obviously the Ocean’s Eleven star is – for now – not interested in these kinds of roles.

George Clooney with Stephen Colbert in February 2025.
George Clooney on a talk show in February 2025. Picture: Getty

Still, many have taken to the internet to share their disagreement with the star that his age rules him out of that category of lead.

“I mean… romance isn’t just for 25 year olds,” one person commented on X.

“Old people can be romantic too!” another fan said.

A third person shared: “C'mon George. You're this generation's Cary Grant. We need more,” while a fourth suggested: “Not something you have to worry about if your leading lady is age appropriate.”

George appeared on 60 Minutes to promote his latest project, a Broadway adaptation of his 2005 historical drama film Good Night, and Good Luck.

The production marks George’s Broadway debut, as he stars as the political drama’s lead character, journalist Edward R. Murrow.

The play tells the story of Murrow’s real-life fight against the influence of former US Senator Joseph McCarthy’s attack on so-called communists within the US in the 1940s and 50s, which led to the birth of the US’ ‘McCarthy Era red scare’.

