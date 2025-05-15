George Clooney and wife Amal’s beautiful relationship, from secret wedding to raising twins

George Clooney and his wife Amal have been married ten years. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

George and Amal met in 2013 and have been together for almost 12 years.

George and Amal Clooney enjoy similarly glittering careers in their different fields of work.

But how do the pair – who've been together since 2013 – keep their beautiful romance going, away from the spotlight of each other’s fame?

Despite being a mostly private couple, George has sometimes shared details about his and Amal’s special relationship, and their life raising the twins they welcomed in 2017.

Here’s everything there is to know about the star couple, from their secret-turned-spectacle Venetian wedding to how they’ve managed to go nearly 11 years without a lovers' spat...

George and Amal Clooney in 2017. Picture: Alamy

How did George Clooney meet Amal Clooney?

George Clooney met his future wife Amal in July 2013 through a mutual friend.

The ER actor was in Italy when a friend suggested Amal join them for dinner, leading to the pair meeting for the first time.

“A mutual friend of ours said, ‘I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?’ And I was like, ‘Of course!’” George told Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The Moment George Clooney Met Amal | My Next Guest Needs No Introduction | Netflix

People close to the couple seemed to sense something special was about to occur.

“It’s the wildest thing... I got a call from my agent who called me and said, ‘I met this woman who’s coming to your to your house who you’re gonna marry,’” George revealed.

After meeting, the pair exchanged emails and became penpals for a while.

“I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me – I just thought we were buddies,” the actor told Letterman.

But after a while “it became clear we were more than just friends,” he added.

Who is Amal Clooney?

Amal Clooney, née Amal Alamuddin, is a British-Lebanese barrister who specialises in international law and human rights cases.

In the legal directories Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners, Amal is described as “a brilliant legal mind” who is “in a league of her own at the Bar".

Amal Clooney at the premiere of Suburbicon in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Along with her husband George, Amal co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016.

The foundation gathers evidence of human rights abuses, provides free legal support to victims and works hard to ensure perpetrators are held to account.

“Justice, like war, must be waged,” the CFJ’s website states.

When did George and Amal Clooney get engaged?

After a chilled first meeting and a few months of getting to know each other via email, George and Amal started dating in October.

Their engagement story sounds as laid back as their introductions to each other, as George chose to propose to Amal at home.

George and Amal Clooney talk first impressions of each other

George and Amal in 2019. Picture: Alamy

“I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do,” the Ticket to Paradise star told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

The proposal was still quite the moment for the couple, however.

“She just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.' It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked,” George added.

When did George Clooney and Amal Clooney get married?

George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin on September 27, 2014, in a lavish Venice-based ceremony.

Several famous friends attended, including Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

In September 2017, just ahead of the couple’s third wedding anniversary, George revealed that the pair had originally planned for their union to be a secretive one.

George and Amal in Venice for their wedding in September 2014. Picture: Alamy

“We didn’t tell anybody else that we were going to do it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But eventually somebody figured it out. Oh, my God! Once people got wind of it, it became an event."

Describing the day, he said: “We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting.

“We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, ‘You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn’t be ashamed of this.’ And we got up and waved.”

George and Amal leave the Venice City Hall, Palazzo Ca' Farsetti, after their wedding. Picture: Alamy

Do George and Amal Clooney have any children?

George and Amal Clooney have two children, twins Ella and Alexander, who were born on June 6, 2017. They are now seven years old, and their parents keep them out of the spotlight.

Speaking about spending downtime with his wife and children, George told CBS Mornings in May 2025: “Amal and I are having a really great time in life.

“Our kids are seven, they’re about to be eight, which is a pretty great age and they’re really curious and funny.

George and Amal welcome twins in June 2017. Picture: Alamy

Are George and Amal Clooney divorced?

No, George and Amal Clooney are still together as of 2025.

The pair are currently in the 11th year of their marriage, and recently astonished the public by confirming they have still yet to ever have an argument!

George made the admission while chatting with CBS’ Gayle King about his Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck.

George Clooney talks about his Broadway debut as CBS News legend Edward R. Murrow

“We’re trying to find something to fight about but I think, because I [married] so late [there isn’t anything],” he suggested.

What is George Clooney’s dating history?

George Clooney was married once before he wed Amal Clooney in 2014.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor tied the knot with actress Talia Balsam in 1989.

The pair divorced in 1993, with Talia later reflecting in an interview with People: “I probably – definitely – wasn't someone who should have been married at the point.”

George was linked to several other stars, including presenter and model Lisa Snowdon, Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger and model, dancer, and former wrestler Stacy Keibler.

George Clooney and Lisa Snowden at the Ocean's Twelve premiere. Picture: Alamy