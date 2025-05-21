George Wendt, star of Cheers, dies aged 76

George Wendt has passed away aged 76. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Norm Peterson actor passed away on Tuesday, May 20.

George Wendt, known for his role as Norm in Cheers, has died at the age of 76.

The beloved actor’s death was confirmed by his family on Tuesday, May 20, with a statement revealing he’d passed away peacefully in his sleep early that morning.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever,” the family’s tribute read.

George Wendt in 2024. Picture: Alamy

George’s acting and comedic career began when he joined renowned Chicago improv group The Second City in 1975.

Small roles on TV shows Taxi, M*A*S*H and in the short-lived CBS sitcom Making the Grade followed, but it was in 1982 that he became a household name through Cheers.

As friendly Cheers regular Norm Peterson, George entertained millions every week from the first time he stepped into the Boston bar ‘where everyone knows your name’ until the show’s last episode in 1993.

The actor appeared in every episode of the famous sitcom and earned six nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Emmys during his time on the show.

Cheers | Norm's Best Bar Entrances | Paramount+

Known for his affable persona and regular greeting of ‘afternoon everybody’, Norm was a much-loved character alongside fellow Cheers mainstays Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer, Kirstie Alley and Woody Harrelson.

He would later show up again as Norm in Cheers spinoffs The Tortellis and Frasier.

Many of George’s Cheers co-stars have been paying tribute to the actor following the announcement of his death.

“I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie,” wrote Sam Malone actor Ted Danson.

The cast of Cheers reunited at the 75th Emmys in January 2024. Picture: Alamy

John Ratzenberger heaped praise on his late co-star: “For eleven years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships.

"George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance – the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift,” he continued.

“He was a true craftsman – humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved.

“I’ll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most,” the Cliff actor’s statement concluded.

The cast of Cheers in 1982. Picture: Alamy

Kelsey Grammer said: "I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions."

Meanwhile Rhea Perlman shared: "George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met. It was impossible not to like him.

"As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."

George Wendt with his wife Bernadette Birkett. Picture: Alamy

Alongside his role in Cheers, George was also known for his roles in several Broadway productions including playing Santa in Elf the Musical and Edna in Hairspray.

Most recently, the TV star showed off his musical talent by appearing as Moose on America’s edition of The Masked Singer.

George is survived by his wife Bernadette Birkett, who he met while at The Second City, and their three children Hilary, Joe and Daniel.

The actor was also the uncle of Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.