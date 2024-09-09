The Goonies is getting a sequel with 1985 film's original cast poised to return

By Thomas Edward

It's a bonafide cult classic.

For nearly four decades since 1985, new generations of fans have discovered and revisited The Goonies.

The wacky childhood adventure film helmed by legendary director Steven Spielberg has endeared itself to millions of people all over the world.

Following a ramshackle group of kids who lived in the Goon Docks of Astoria, Oregon, The Goonies delve deep into an adventure to find the lost fortune of 'One-Eyed Willy'.

Of course, the capers and conundrums that meet the characters on the way spiral out of control, first finding a treasure map before encountering a family of criminals that also want to unbury the loot.

With characters like Mikey, Mouth, Brand, Data, and course, Chunk, The Goonies became an instant classic.

So now, nearly forty years after its original release, it's been revealed that a sequel is in the works.

In an era of recycling intellectual property, it's a surprise that they're making a follow-up to the film rather than a reboot.

It's likely it won't be a straight-forward sequel, though the central characters are rumoured to return, with a return to the big screen mooted for 2026 or 2027.

“The Goonies reboot has been talked about for a long time but it’s finally been given the green light to go ahead," an inside source told The Sun.

"The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow-up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027."

"The original is so culturally significant, Warner Bros’ know they have to get it totally right."

The 1985 original starred young actors like Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan who all went on to achieve major success in their adult careers.

Brolin - son of Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin - was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in No Country For Old Men, Astin famously starred as Samwise Gamgee in Lord Of The Rings, Corey Feldman became a cult actor and musician, and Ke Huy Quan recently won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor after his turn in Everything Everywhere All

At Once after years in the wilderness from Hollywood.

One actor whose return seems unlikely however is Jeff Cohen who played Chunk - he quit acting to become an entertainment lawyer.

“It’s likely major stars will come back but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless," the source continued in The Sun.

"The team who are going to be starting work on the project are so excited. It is early days but the youth adventure market is on fire, so they want to capitalise on this

"The Goonies is 39 years old now and the idea that they can bring the magic of the film to a whole new audience has the team very excited."

Seeing The Goonies return to the big screen could divide fans however, with many already responding to the announcement.

"We all know they’re going to f**k it up. They always do," one person commented, whilst another wrote: "There are no original ideas in Hollywood any more. None."

I guess we'll have to wait and see.