Grease actor Eddie Deezen is arrested after 'throwing plates at police' in restaurant

Grease star Eddie Deezen is best known for playing Eugene in Grease. Picture: Paramount/Allegany County Sheriff Department

Grease star Eddie Deezen has been arrested after an incident that occurred at a restaurant in Maryland this week.

The actor is best known for playing the geeky Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 classic film Grease.

He has now been charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

According to TMZ, a shirtless Deezen was captured by police, and he allegedly "threw plates" at them as they attempted to remove him from the restaurant.

It is claimed that police were called after Deezen had "caused a scene" at the restaurant in LaVale, Maryland.

When police arrived, it is alleged that Deezen attempted to hide behind a woman in a booth, and refused multiple demands for him to leave.

When he was forcibly removed, he reportedly threw various items at officers, including plates, bowls and food.

Eddie Deezer in Grease. Picture: Getty

This follows a recent incident in which Deezen was accused of harassing a waitress named Kara Lashbaugh at a restaurant in Cumberland, Maryland.

However, it’s not currently clear if the incident is linked to his latest arrest. According to TMZ, he complained about the waitress on Facebook, calling her an "attention wh**e".

The waitress replied by alleging that he "comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES".

Eddie Deezen’s most famous role was as Eugene in Grease and its sequel Grease 2. Other roles include Midnight Madness, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, 1941, WarGames and Teenage Exorcist.