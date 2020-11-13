I'm a Celebrity 2020: Who is ex-Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard? Girlfriend, age and more facts revealed

AJ Pritchard made a name for himself as a professional dancer on Strictly, but he's now swapping the dancefloor for the (sort of) jungle in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here!

AJ Pritchard is among the famous faces taking part in the 2020 series of I'm a Celebrity alongside the likes of Vernon Kay and Shane Richie.

But who is AJ and what is he famous for? Here's all the important facts you need: