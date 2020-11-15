I'm a Celebrity 2020: Who is Vernon Kay? TV presenter's age, wife, children and height revealed

15 November 2020, 16:00

Vernon Kay in 2019
Vernon Kay in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Vernon Kay is one of the UK's most recognisable TV presenters, and he's about the enter the (sort of) jungle in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! for 2020.

Vernon Kay is among the latest batch of stars taking part in I'm a Celebrity alongside the likes of Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher.

  1. Who is Vernon Kay and shows has he presented?

    Vernon Kay is a TV presenter, radio DJ and former model, best known for presenting shows such as All Star Family Fortunes from 2006 to 2015, Beat the Star from 2008 to 2009 and Splash! from 2013 to 2014.

    He is also a radio DJ, and was a presenter on Smooth's sister station Radio X from 2015 to 2017.

    In recent years, he has been the main presenter for the live coverage of Formula E for various channels around the world.

  2. When did he meet wife Tess Daly?

    Vernon Kay and Tess Daly in 2020
    Vernon Kay and Tess Daly in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Vernon Kay and Strictly presenter Tess Daly have been together since they first started dating in 2001.

    Vernon met Tess while he was hosting Channel 4 series T4.

    Tess told Digital Spy in 2013: "It was all quite immediate, really, Because we instantly had such a blast together.

    "I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you."

    The couple married in September 2003.

  3. Does Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have any children?

    Vernon and Tess have two daughters together, Phoebe (born 2004) and Amber (born 2009).

  4. How tall is Vernon Kay?

    Vernon Kay in 2019
    Vernon Kay in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Vernon is thought to stand at 6ft 4in (1.93 m) tall.

  5. How old is Vernon Kay?

    Vernon was born on April 28, 1974. He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2020.

    He grew up in Bolton, and is the oldest son of Norman, a lorry driver, and Gladys. He also has a younger brother, Stephen, who is a primary school teacher.

