In the Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fantastic musical movie explained

What is In the Heights about?

In the Heights is a musical with music and lyrics by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and a story by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

The musical is set over the course of three days, following characters in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City.

After a debut in 2005, the original show opened on Broadway in March 2008. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including Best Musical.

The story follows Usnavi, a bodega owner who looks after an aging Cuban lady next door, and longs for a girl working in the nearby beauty salon, with dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, his childhood friend Nina has returned to the neighborhood from her first year at university, with surprising news for her parents, who have spent their life savings on building a better life for their daughter.