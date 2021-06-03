In the Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fantastic musical movie explained

3 June 2021, 15:45

In the Heights
In the Heights. Picture: Warner Bros

The In the Heights musical took Broadway by storm when it was released over a decade ago, and it's now hitting the big screen.

Released at cinemas this June after a long delay due to lockdown, we can't wait to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's triumphant film, but what is it all about and who will appear?

Here's all the facts you need to know:

  1. What is In the Heights about?

    In the Heights is a musical with music and lyrics by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and a story by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

    The musical is set over the course of three days, following characters in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City.

    After a debut in 2005, the original show opened on Broadway in March 2008. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including Best Musical.

    The story follows Usnavi, a bodega owner who looks after an aging Cuban lady next door, and longs for a girl working in the nearby beauty salon, with dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic.

    Meanwhile, his childhood friend Nina has returned to the neighborhood from her first year at university, with surprising news for her parents, who have spent their life savings on building a better life for their daughter.

  2. When does In the Heights get released at cinemas?

    In the Heights will be released at UK cinemas on June 18, a week after it debuts in the US.

  3. Who is in the cast of In the Heights?

    In the Heights
    In the Heights. Picture: Warner Bros

    The cast is led by Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, who previously originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

    He also played Usnavi on stage in 2018, while his other TV and film roles include A Star is Born and Trolls World Tour.

    The Walking Dead star Corey Hawkins plays Benny, and singer Leslie Grace plays Nina.

    Vanessa is played by Mexican star Melissa Barrera, and there are also roles for Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Marc Anthony and Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

  4. What songs appear in the film?

    All songs from the musical are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and there are 17 songs in total on the film's original soundtrack album, which will be released on June 11.

    Some of the film's songs include 'In the Heights', 'Breathe', 'It Won't Be Long Now', 'When You're Home' and 'Home All Summer'.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Freddy Marks death: Rainbow star and singer dies aged 71, five years after marrying co-star

Rainbow star and singer Freddy Marks dies aged 71, five years after marrying co-star
School of Rock star Kevin Clark has died

School of Rock: Jack Black leads tributes to actor Kevin Clark after bicycle accident death, aged 32
The Little Mermaid's Sebastian actor Samuel E Wright has died, aged 74

The Little Mermaid's Sebastian actor Samuel E Wright has died, aged 74
Michael Jackson and Martin Bashir

Michael Jackson's family calls for fresh inquiry into Martin Bashir's 2003 documentary

Michael Jackson

Stand By Me cast then and now

Stand By Me cast then and now: What happened next to the film's young characters?

More on Smooth

The Bangles' best songs

The Bangles' 10 best ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Sir Tom Jones may have been a sex symbol throughout his career but there was only one true love of his life, the star's late wife Linda (left, pictured together in 1965).

Tom Jones gives heartbreaking tribute to his late wife of 59 years who he fell in love with 'aged 12'

Tom Jones

Robbie Williams is famous for his good looks and luscious head of hair but the singer's locks are no more after his wife took the clippers to them on Wednesday (June 2).

Robbie Williams left totally bald after wife Ayda Field shaves his head with clippers - video

Robbie Williams

Ronnie Wood and his ex-wife Jo Wood

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood is now recovering after second cancer battle, says ex-wife Jo Wood

Music

After Queen + Adam Lambert’s epic UK and European tour was put on pause until 2022, drummer Roger Taylor has announced he is set to go on tour on his own in 2021.

Queen's Roger Taylor announces 'intimate' surprise 2021 UK solo tour: Dates, tickets and more

Queen

A video of Freddie Mercury's isolated vocals released in 2012 may just prove the Queen star's singing voice was completely unrivalled.

Does this video of Freddie Mercury singing opera prove the Queen frontman really could perform anything?

Freddie Mercury