James Bond Amazon deal: What’s happening, casting news and more

The future of James Bond is now in Amazon's hands. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Here’s the latest James Bond news, from Amazon’s takeover to recent casting rumours...

James Bond is now in the creative control of Amazon after many years of little news about the future of the beloved British franchise.

Since Daniel Craig bowed out as the iconic spy in 2021’s No Time To Die, plenty of rumours have swirled about what’s next for the secret agent.

But no one was quite ready for February 2025’s surprise news that protective Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli would be giving up creative control of the series to Amazon.

With James Bond’s future now in Amazon’s hands, here’s a breakdown of what this means for the franchise, and what we know so far about the streamer’s plans...

Does Amazon now own James Bond?

Amazon does not fully own James Bond, however it does now have complete creative control over the future of the franchise.

This means the streamer has the ability to make all the decisions about where the franchise goes next, including details like who will be cast as the next James Bond.

These decisions were previously made by long-time James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who inherited creative control of the franchise from their father Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli in 1995.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson with former Bond Daniel Craig in 2022. Picture: Getty

However, in February 2025 it was revealed the pair were handing over creative control of James Bond to Amazon MGM Studios.

Broccoli and Wilson remain co-owners of the franchise, but no longer have a say about where Amazon takes it next.

Amazon first gained the rights to the James Bond films when it took over MGM studios in 2021, but Broccoli and Wilson kept creative control of the franchise in that deal.

How much did Amazon pay for James Bond?

Deadline reports Amazon paid over $1 billion (£790 million) to gain creative control of the James Bond franchise in 2025.

This comes on top of the $8.5 billion which Amazon used to buy MGM in 2021.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos celebrated his company’s takeover with a tweet asking followers: “Who’d you pick as the next James Bond?”

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos seemed delighted his company now has complete control of Bond. Picture: Getty

Michael G Wilson said in a statement announcing his and Broccoli’s stepping down as the franchise’s creative controllers: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.

“Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Barbara added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

Roger Moore and Albert Broccoli filming A View to Kill in 1984. Picture: Getty

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

“With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Who is going to be the next James Bond?

There has been no official casting news about who will be replacing Daniel Craig as the next 007.

Names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba have been popular rumours in the past.

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Paul Mescal and Idris Elba have all be fan-favourite suggestions for the part in recent years. Picture: Getty

Younger stars like Paul Mescal, Leo Woodall and Jacob Elordi have all also been suggested as good choices for the part.

Plus, with Amazon now in control of the franchise, some industry insiders believe the likelihood of the role being played by a woman has increased, with names like No Time To Die’s Lashana Lynch thrown into the mix.

When will the next James Bond film come out?

There is currently no release date for the 26th James Bond film, known to fans as James Bond 26.

With no casting news yet about who will next play 007, and with reports suggesting the project still lacks a script, director or cast, it's unlikely we’ll see James Bond 26 in cinemas until late 2026 at the very earliest.

What’s the latest James Bond news?

Following Amazon’s creative takeover, several former James Bond actors have reacted to the news of the franchise’s long-time producers relinquishing their control of the property.

In March 2025, Pierce Brosnan told The Telegraph that he thinks it's “a given” that Amazon will cast a British male in the role.

Former Bond Pierce Brosnan gave his thoughts on the current Bond situation recently. Picture: Getty

He also shared that he sees Wilson and Broccoli’s decision to hand over creative control of Bond to Amazon as the “right decision” overall.

“It takes great courage for them to let go,” the Irish star added. “I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

In the past, sources have suggested Amazon wanted the franchise’s previous producers to consider casting a female James Bond, and had been asking for permission to develop spin-offs based on characters from the series such as Miss Moneypenny.

Broccoli and Wilson seemingly shot down these ideas, but now that Amazon has creative control of the series some fans have therefore speculated these plans may be put into action.

The Daily Mail reported in mid-March 2025 that Amazon circulated an internal memo stating: “There have been so many erroneous rumours about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth – and he has to be male.”