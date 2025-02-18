Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall throws hat in the ring to play James Bond

18 February 2025, 10:31

Leo Woodall and Daniel Craig as James Bond.
Leo Woodall is the latest actor to link himself to the famous franchise. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The One Day and Prime Number star has revealed he fancies taking on the role of 007.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star Leo Woodall would like to play James Bond.

The 28-year-old actor, also known for his roles in Netflix’s One Day and the second season of The White Lotus, told Variety about his interest in the iconic British role in a recent interview.

After being asked if he had been approached by the Bond producers about the role, Leo at first deflected the question saying: “Every British actor’s getting that [question]!

Watch the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 - Mad About The Boy

“That call hasn’t come yet,” he then added, but later continued: “Yeah, I'd do Bond. I’d love to do something like that.

“It doesn’t need to be saving the world, but I want to beat up some bad guys, you know?”

The English actor is currently starring in the Apple TV+ thriller series Prime Target, but isn’t in charge of much of the action in his lead role as a maths PhD student on the verge of a world-altering breakthrough.

Many actors have been rumoured to be being considered for the next James Bond in the years since Daniel Craig bowed out of the franchise in 2021’s No Time To Die.

Leo Woodall
Leo can imagine himself enjoying the action focus of the James Bond role. Picture: Getty

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even Harry Styles have featured in conversations about the film series.

In 2024, former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan revealed he believes Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy would do a “magnificent job” playing James Bond.

But like many of the actors in the news regarding the famous character, Cillian is considered by many film fans to be too old to be taking the role today.

Leo certainly has age on his side, as well as his current rise to popularity from his starring role in films such as Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. So maybe a call will be on the way sometime soon!

