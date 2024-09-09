Star Wars and Lion King actor James Earl Jones dies, aged 93

9 September 2024

James Earl Jones in 2013
James Earl Jones in 2013. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor whose commanding voice and powerful presence graced the stage, screen, and TV for over six decades, passed away on Monday (September 9), aged 93.

He died on Monday morning (September 9) surrounded by his family, CBS News reported.

Jones, whose deep baritone voice became one of the most recognizable in the world, leaves behind an enduring legacy that transcends generations.

Born on January 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi, James Earl Jones faced adversity from a young age. Raised by his grandparents on a farm in Michigan, he battled a severe stutter that left him nearly mute for years.

However, through sheer determination and the encouragement of his high school English teacher, he discovered a love for acting and found solace in the world of theatre.

James Earl Jones in 1978
James Earl Jones in 1978. Picture: Getty

Jones's breakthrough came in 1959 when he made his Broadway debut in Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright. His commanding stage presence and powerful voice captivated audiences and critics alike, earning him widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

He continued to mesmerize Broadway audiences with iconic performances in The Great White Hope, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, and Fences, among others.

In addition to his illustrious stage career, James Earl Jones became a household name through his prolific work in film and television.

His portrayal of the menacing Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga cemented his status as a cultural icon, while his roles in classics such as Field of Dreams opposite Kevin Costner, The Hunt for Red October, and Coming to America showcased his versatility as an actor.

James Earl Jones voiced Darth Vader
James Earl Jones voiced Darth Vader. Picture: Getty

Jones's voice became synonymous with authority and gravitas, leading to countless voiceover roles in documentaries, commercials, and animated films.

His performance in Disney's The Lion King as the wise and venerable Mufasa remains one of his most beloved performances, enchanting audiences of all ages.

Beyond his professional achievements, James Earl Jones was known for his humility, kindness, and commitment to social justice. He used his platform to advocate for civil rights and equality, lending his voice to various causes and organizations throughout his life. His dedication to education and the arts also inspired countless aspiring actors and artists to pursue their dreams.

Field of Dreams (5/9) Movie CLIP - People Will Come (1989) HD

Throughout his illustrious career, James Earl Jones received numerous honours and awards, including a Grammy Award, an honorary Academy Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Yet, despite his many accolades, he remained humble and grounded, always emphasizing the importance of hard work, integrity, and empathy.

In his later years, Jones continued to captivate audiences with his timeless performances, proving that age was no barrier to his talent and passion for his craft. Even as his health declined, his spirit remained unbroken, and his legacy continued to inspire millions around the world.

James Earl Jones may have passed away, but his impressive mark on the entertainment industry and the hearts of those who knew him will endure for generations to come. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, compassion, and humanity that will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.

He is survived by his son Flynn, from his second wife Cecilia Hart, who died in 2016.

