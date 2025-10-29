John Cleese describes Prunella Scales as 'perfect' in touching tribute to his Fawlty Towers co-star

29 October 2025, 08:35

John Cleese describes Prunella Scales as 'perfect' in touching tribute to his Fawlty Towers co-star
John Cleese describes Prunella Scales as 'perfect' in touching tribute to his Fawlty Towers co-star. Picture: Alamy

By Sian Hamer

Prunella Scales, best known for playing hotel manager Sybil Fawlty, has died at the age of 93.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Cleese has led the stars paying tribute to his Fawlty Towers co-star Prunella Scales.

It was announced yesterday (October 28) that the actress had died at the age of 93.

Prunella died "peacefully at home in London yesterday", her sons Samuel and Joseph West said in a statement, revealing that their mother had been watching the iconic sitcom the day before she passed.

"How very sad. Pru was a really wonderful comic actress," Cleese began his tribute.

Prunella Scales and John Cleese starred in Fawlty Towers together
Prunella Scales and John Cleese starred in Fawlty Towers together. Picture: Alamy

"I’ve recently been watching a number of clips of Fawlty Towers whilst researching a book. Scene after scene she was absolutely perfect.”

He continued: "She was a very sweet lady, who spent a lot of her life apologising. I used to tease her about it. I was very, very fond of her.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth accompanied his tribute with a photo of Scales, Timothy West and himself, describing the actress as "funny, intrepid, interesting, interested, challenging, huge fun".

Broadcaster Kay Burley wished Prunella "good night" in her tribute on social media.

"One of the finest comedic actresses of our time," Kay wrote.

"Her sharp wit and impeccable delivery made Fawlty Towers unforgettable."

The announcement of Prunella's death came from the two sons she shared with Timothy, Samuel and Joseph.

"Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home," their statement said.

"Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024. She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."

