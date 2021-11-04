John Lewis unveils its 2021 Christmas advert featuring sweet 'Electric Dreams' cover

By Tom Eames

John Lewis & Partners has launched its 2021 Christmas advert, called ‘Unexpected Guest’.

This year's advert features British singer-songwriter Lola Young, covering ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ by Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder.

Released at 6.30am today (November 4), the advert follows a young boy called Nathan and a space traveller, Skye.

Nathan discovers Skye, who has landed in the woods near his home. Their friendship develops as Nathan introduces Skye to his family’s festive traditions.

They decorate the tree with fairy lights, she tries her first mince pie, and he introduces her to the joy of giving presents by gifting her his Christmas jumper.

'Together in Electric Dreams' was chosen specifically for the advert, for Lola Young to sing.

Lola said: “I feel super honoured to be a part of this, growing up I always watched the John Lewis Christmas adverts, they’re iconic and so it kinda feels surreal getting asked to be in one.

John Lewis' Christmas advert 2021. Picture: John Lewis & Partners

"It also means a lot as an up and coming artist to be a part of something this special. Together In Electric Dreams is a very beautiful song. I love that era of music and I think Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder are incredible.

"The lyric and soul within the song is something inspirational, fitting to the story within the ad. I feel so excited to be covering it and working with John Lewis.”

A version of Nathan’s Christmas jumper in the advert will be available in John Lewis shops, with 10% of the profits for each jumper sold equally to the Give a Little Love charities FareShare and Home-Start UK.