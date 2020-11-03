Comedian and actor John Sessions has died, aged 67

3 November 2020, 13:45

John Sessions
John Sessions. Picture: Rex Shutterstock

By Tom Eames

Comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67, his agent has confirmed.

Also an actor, John Sessions was best known for his appearances on TV and radio panel shows like Have I Got News For You.

He is reported to have had a heart attack on Monday (November 2).

His agent said that Sessions "died at his home in South London from a heart condition".

John Sessions also appeared regularly on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and QI, and studied with Kenneth Branagh at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA).

He also had several film credits during his career, including roles in Branagh’s Henry V and Merchant of Venice. He also played two prime ministers: Harold Wilson in Made In Dagenham and Edward Heath in The Iron Lady opposite Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher.

A talented improviser and impressionist, Sessions also voiced various puppets in Spitting Image and appeared in the show Stella Street. He was openly gay and came out while appearing in the stage show My Night With Reg.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Stephen Fry interview

Stephen Fry gives update on Hugh Laurie reunion plans and reveals why he'll never sing on camera
Posting a black and white picture of the iconic actor on his official Instagram page, Pierce wrote: "Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself.

Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to 'mighty' Sean Connery in moving social media post

James Bond

Kate Garraway was visibly moved as the Duchess said: "I think you're amazing to do this - you've had such a hard time yourself. How are you all doing?"

Kate Garraway called 'amazing' by awed Duchess of Cambridge in video from Pride of Britain Awards
Sean Connery covered The Beatles in 1998

Sean Connery's cover of 'In My Life' by The Beatles is beautiful and very poignant
Sean Connery

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died, aged 90

More on Smooth

Keren and Andrew in 2005

Bananarama's Keren Woodward denies she is dating Andrew Ridgeley: 'We broke up seven years ago'

Music

Bee Gees Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were being interviewed for NBC when eldest brother Barry got his forefinger stuck in the water bottle he had been absently playing with throughout the segment.

The time Barry Gibb got his finger stuck in a bottle during a Bee Gees TV interview

Bee Gees

What year were these groundbreaking things FIRST released?

QUIZ: What year were these groundbreaking things FIRST released?

Quizzes

Protests began in the Spanish city over the weekend as authorities declared a six-month state of emergency and introduced a country-wide curfew.

Busker calmly plays 'Eternal Flame' as fires and anti-lockdown rioters rage around him in Barcelona

Music

ABBA themselves didn't even know it would be their last performance as they appeared on live Saturday evening BBC show on December 11, 1982 recording.

ABBA's last ever TV performance in 1982 is so moving

ABBA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood's cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' is stunning

Country