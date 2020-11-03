Comedian and actor John Sessions has died, aged 67

John Sessions. Picture: Rex Shutterstock

By Tom Eames

Comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67, his agent has confirmed.

Also an actor, John Sessions was best known for his appearances on TV and radio panel shows like Have I Got News For You.

He is reported to have had a heart attack on Monday (November 2).

His agent said that Sessions "died at his home in South London from a heart condition".

John Sessions also appeared regularly on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and QI, and studied with Kenneth Branagh at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA).

He also had several film credits during his career, including roles in Branagh’s Henry V and Merchant of Venice. He also played two prime ministers: Harold Wilson in Made In Dagenham and Edward Heath in The Iron Lady opposite Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher.

A talented improviser and impressionist, Sessions also voiced various puppets in Spitting Image and appeared in the show Stella Street. He was openly gay and came out while appearing in the stage show My Night With Reg.